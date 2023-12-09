Avoid Buying These 10 Home Appliances That Will Likely Break Down in Less Than 5 Years

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When purchasing home appliances, we all hope for durability and reliability. Unfortunately, not all appliances are created equal. Some are notorious for breaking down in less than five years, leading to frustration and unexpected expenses. Here’s a list of appliances to think twice about before spending your hard-earned cash.

1. Low-Cost Dishwashers

Cheap dishwashers might seem like a bargain, but they often compromise on quality. Components like the motor or pump can fail prematurely, and plastic interiors might crack or warp. Investing in a higher-quality model can save you money and hassle in the long run.

2. Budget Refrigerators

Budget refrigerators can be a risky purchase. They often have less durable compressors and are prone to issues like inconsistent cooling or early motor failure. Consider opting for a mid-range or high-end model that promises better longevity.

3. Inexpensive Washing Machines

Lower-priced washing machines may not withstand the test of time. They often use lower-quality bearings and suspensions, leading to faster wear and tear. Also, the cheaper materials used in their construction can result in leaks and mechanical failures.

4. Entry-Level Dryers

Like washing machines, cheaper dryers can also be problematic. They’re more likely to have issues with their heating elements or belts, which can lead to inefficiency and breakdowns. It’s worth investing a bit more for a reliable model.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Cheap Microwave Ovens

Inexpensive microwaves often have a shorter lifespan. They can suffer from issues like malfunctioning door switches, ineffective heating, and electrical problems. Spending a bit more on a microwave can ensure better performance and durability.

6. Basic Electric Ovens

Budget electric ovens might have uneven heating and less reliable temperature controls. The heating elements in these ovens can also fail prematurely, leading to costly repairs or replacements.

7. Low-Priced Blenders

Blenders at lower price points often have weaker motors and less durable blades. This can result in a shorter lifespan, especially if you use the blender frequently or for heavy-duty tasks.

8. Economy Coffee Makers

Cheaper coffee makers might not be as durable as their higher-priced counterparts. They can have issues like leaking, ineffective heating elements, or pump failures, leading to a less satisfying coffee experience.

9. Inexpensive Vacuum Cleaners

Low-cost vacuum cleaners typically have less powerful motors and are made from cheaper materials. This can result in poor suction over time and a higher likelihood of parts breaking or wearing out.

10. Budget Air Conditioners

Budget air conditioners often have lower-quality compressors and fans, which can lead to early failures. They also tend to be less energy-efficient, which can increase your electricity bills.

The Bottom Line

While it’s tempting to save money upfront by purchasing cheaper appliances, this strategy can often backfire. In the long term, investing in higher-quality, more durable appliances can save you money, time, and frustration. Always research and read reviews to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money. Remember, the cheapest option is not always the most cost-effective in the long run.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates