Saving Money / Savings Advice

7 Big-Ticket Purchases You Should Put on Hold as a Recession Looms

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Worried young couple with financial bills stock photo
Martinns / iStock.com

Recessions can be unsettling. They come with uncertainties about job security, investments, and the overall economic landscape. During such times, it’s prudent to reassess your financial decisions, especially those involving significant sums of money. Here’s a look at some big-ticket purchases you might want to delay when a recession is on the horizon.

1. Buying a New Home

During recessions, the housing market often experiences fluctuations, and property values can decline. Buying a home just before or during a recession might mean you’re purchasing at a higher price than its potential worth in the coming months. Waiting can not only save you money but also offer a wider range of options at more affordable prices.

2. Upgrading Your Vehicle

Cars are notorious for depreciating the moment they leave the dealership. If you’re considering upgrading to a newer model, remember that a recession could further hasten that depreciation. Moreover, if you’re thinking of buying through financing, you’re committing to monthly payments. With uncertain economic times, it’s wise to avoid such commitments.

3. Large Home Renovations

While some home improvements can increase your property’s value, large-scale renovations can be hefty financial undertakings. If the renovation isn’t urgent, it’s worth considering a postponement. This approach ensures you have liquid assets on hand should any economic hardships directly impact you or your family.

4. Luxury Items and Vacations

It’s important to reevaluate wants versus needs. Designer apparel, high-end gadgets, and extravagant vacations are wonderful treats when the economy is booming and your financial position is secure. However, during a looming recession, it’s crucial to differentiate between wants and needs. Allocating funds to luxury items might not be the wisest choice when the economic future is uncertain.

5. Investments in Volatile Markets

Recessions often come with volatile stock markets. If you’re contemplating investing a significant sum in stocks or other high-risk assets, it might be worth taking a step back. While some see recessions as an opportunity to buy low, it’s also a period where many lose substantial amounts. Unless you have a high-risk tolerance and a diversified portfolio, it’s recommended to consult with a financial advisor before making big moves.

6. Starting a New Business Venture

Starting a business always comes with risks. During recessions, consumer spending typically decreases, and securing business loans can become more challenging. If you’re thinking about launching a new venture, consider the market demand during economic downturns. It might be more strategic to plan and lay the groundwork during the recession and launch when the economy starts to recover.

7. Pursuing Expensive Educational Programs

Higher education and specialized training courses often come with a hefty price tag. While education is an investment in your future, it’s crucial to evaluate the return on investment during a recession. Will the program provide immediate job opportunities in a shaky economy? Are there less expensive, yet equally effective alternatives?

Especially when considering private institutions or overseas education, the debt accumulated might not align with job prospects in a recessionary environment. It might be worth exploring scholarships, online courses, or waiting for an economically stable time to pursue these programs.

The Bottom Line

While it’s natural to want to progress and upgrade various aspects of your life, timing is crucial. A looming recession calls for a more conservative approach to spending, especially regarding significant expenses. By postponing some of these big-ticket purchases, you place yourself in a better position to weather the economic storm and possibly make more informed, cost-effective decisions once the economy stabilizes.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

