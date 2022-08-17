What To Know About Disneyland Annual Pass Price Hikes Before You Re-Up

Annual Magic Key renewals for Disneyland resort in California will begin on August 18. However, customers should expect to pay a heftier price.

Prices are going up on all passes, The Los Angeles Times reported, with the top-tier annual pass for existing pass holders going from $1,399 to $1,599. There are also limitations on Christmas visitations due to increased crowding at the resort. According to Bloomberg, the top-tier Inspire pass, which replaces the Dream Key pass, includes free parking and a 20% discount on some merchandise at the parks.

The LA Times noted that the Inspire Key won’t get visitors into the resort from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Daily tickets can be purchased for those dates for $164 per person per day. Disney also warned that tickets for those days could sell out quickly, as reservations reach capacity around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

There are also three other pass options with blacked-out days during the peak summer and holiday season, added Bloomberg. The price for the Enchant pass rose 8% to $699 and includes a 25% discount on parking and 10% on merchandise. Imagine, a pass only for Southern California residents, is increasing 13% to $449.

Disneyland stopped selling passes during the pandemic. However, a new program was introduced last year, but the passes sold out in May 2022, added Bloomberg. Due to booming demand, Disney has been trying to control attendance by raising prices and requiring reservations.

The Disneyland program comes with more perks, including a terrace where pass holders can eat and drink. Pass holders can also buy tickets to special events before regular guests and get access to photo opportunities and merchandise.

According to KTLA 5 News, existing Magic Key pass holders can renew on Thursday, Aug. 18 by visiting Disneyland.com/Magic-Key. Disneyland said renewals will begin “no earlier than 9 a.m.”

