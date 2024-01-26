7 Expenses To Prioritize When You’re Broke

Ferenc Cegledi / iStock.com

Financial hardship can strike anyone at any time. When you find yourself in a tight spot, it’s essential to know how to prioritize your expenses to stay afloat.

Here are the expenses to focus on when your budget is stretched thin.

1. Housing

The most important expense to prioritize is your housing. Whether it’s rent or mortgage payments, ensuring you have a safe place to live should be at the top of your list. If you’re struggling to keep up with payments, communicate with your landlord or mortgage lender. Many are willing to negotiate payment plans or offer temporary relief.

2. Utilities

Utilities such as electricity, water, and heating are non-negotiable for a basic standard of living. If you’re finding it hard to pay these bills, reach out to your service providers. Many companies have programs to assist those in financial distress, and they may offer payment plans to help you manage these essential expenses.

3. Groceries

Your grocery bill is another crucial expense. Focus on purchasing nutritious, cost-effective foods like grains, legumes, and seasonal produce. Cut out non-essentials and expensive convenience foods. If necessary, don’t hesitate to seek help from food banks or community programs designed to assist those in need.

4. Transportation

Reliable transportation is essential, especially if it’s your means to get to work or essential services. If you own a car, prioritize expenses like gas and necessary maintenance. If public transport is your go-to, consider cheaper options like bus passes or shared rides to keep costs low.

5. Health Care

Health care costs, including any necessary medications, doctor visits, and medical procedures, should not be ignored. If you’re struggling with these expenses, explore options like generic medications or community health clinics that offer services at reduced costs. Your health is an investment that can prevent more costly issues down the line.

6. Minimum Debt Payments

While it might be tempting to ignore debts when money is tight, maintaining minimum payments on any loans or credit cards is important. This protects your credit score and prevents additional fees. Contact your creditors to discuss your situation; many are willing to work with you on payment plans.

7. Insurance

Finally, if you have insurance policies (like health, auto, or renters insurance), try to maintain these payments. Insurance provides a safety net against unforeseen events and can prevent catastrophic financial losses in the future. If you’re struggling with premiums, talk to your insurance providers about options for lower-cost plans.

