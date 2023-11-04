Expensive Purchases That Might Be Less Than Your Electric Bill

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Electric bills can be surprisingly high, especially during extreme weather conditions when heating or cooling systems run constantly. However, you might be amazed to find some expensive purchases, which, when calculated monthly, might cost less than your electric bill. Here’s a look at some of these purchases.

1. Monthly Gym Membership

Regular exercise is essential for maintaining good health. A monthly gym membership can keep you active, especially during the colder months when outdoor exercise is less appealing. While gym memberships can be pricey, averaging around $50 per month (or more), they might still be cheaper than your monthly electric bill, especially if you live in a larger home or in a region with extreme temperatures.

2. Home Appliance Upgrades

Upgrading your home appliances to more energy-efficient models can initially seem like a hefty expenditure. However, energy-efficient appliances can significantly lower your electric bill in the long run. For instance, modern refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers are designed to use less electricity, which can result in lower monthly bills. When you divide the cost of the appliance by the number of months you expect to use it, you might find the monthly cost is less than your current electric bill.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Annual Subscription Services

There are several annual subscription services that provide entertainment, like streaming platforms, or practical utilities like premium cloud storage. The yearly cost for some of these services can be $100 to $200, which, when broken down to a monthly cost, often ends up being much less than the average electric bill. These subscriptions can provide value, convenience, and entertainment for a fraction of your monthly electricity cost.

4. Quality Furniture

Quality furniture is not only aesthetically pleasing but also tends to last much longer than cheaper alternatives. Investing in a good sofa, dining table, or bed frame may seem expensive upfront, but when you spread the cost over the lifespan of the furniture, the monthly expense is often less than the electric bill. Additionally, quality furniture can enhance your living space and provide comfort for years to come.

The Takeaway

It’s quite eye-opening to realize that some seemingly expensive purchases may cost less monthly than your electric bill. Whether it’s investing in your health through a gym membership, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, subscribing to useful or entertaining services, or buying quality furniture, these expenditures might be more justifiable when compared to the recurring cost of electricity. Being mindful of such comparisons can help with budgeting and making informed purchasing decisions.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates