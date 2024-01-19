Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Frugal Habits Grant Cardone Swears By

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano, AI Editor
©Grant Cardone

In a world where spending often takes center stage, Grant Cardone stands out as a beacon of financial discipline.  He didn’t become a household name overnight; his journey to success involved strategic frugality that set the foundation for his immense wealth.

In one of his recent videos, financial guru Grant Cardone delves into the frugal habits that he swears by, exploring the principles that propelled him to financial greatness.

1. Delayed Gratification Is The Key to Long-Term Success

Grant Cardone emphasizes the power of delayed gratification as a cornerstone of his frugal approach. In his early years, while friends indulged in luxury items like Rolex watches and BMWs, Cardone chose a different path. By refraining from immediate consumption, he harnessed the discipline to invest in his future. This principle underscores the idea that true wealth comes from patiently building assets rather than seeking instant gratification.

2. No Spending of Earned Income Equals A Guaranteed Path to Riches

Cardone’s unwavering belief is that spending earned income on improving one’s standard of living is a direct roadblock to financial success. He advocates for a strict rule: never spend the money you earn. Instead, allocate every extra dollar to savings and investments. This disciplined approach ensures that your wealth grows exponentially over time. It’s a philosophy that positions Cardone as a testament to the effectiveness of prioritizing savings over immediate consumption.

3. Storing Excess Income for Investments Is Key To Building Passive Wealth

One of the key frugal habits Cardone adheres to is the practice of storing any excess income for investment purposes. Instead of succumbing to lifestyle inflation, where increased earnings lead to higher spending, Cardone stores every extra dollar to generate passive income. It’s a financial strategy that aligns with the principle of making money work for you.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Buying Luxury Only with Passive Income Is A Sign of True Affluence

Grant Cardone’s approach to luxury is unique. He advocates for buying high-end items, but only when funded by passive income. This philosophy challenges the conventional mindset that associates wealth with conspicuous consumption. Instead, Cardone sees true affluence as the ability to afford luxury items without depleting earned income. It’s a perspective that reinforces the importance of building sustainable wealth through strategic financial decisions.

Grant Cardone’s frugal habits serve as a roadmap for those aspiring to achieve financial greatness. His emphasis on delayed gratification, refraining from spending earned income, storing excess income for investments, and buying luxury only with passive income underscores the importance of discipline and strategic planning. By adopting these frugal principles, individuals can pave the way for long-term financial success, creating a foundation for wealth that endures beyond fleeting luxuries.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Get more Savings Advice

Related Content

12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of

Savings Advice

12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

Savings Advice

7 Interesting Frugal Hacks Everyone Should Know in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

Savings Advice

8 Easy Ways To Save $20,000 on Your Salary in One Year

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Boomers Should Focus On in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men — And How Much It Costs Them

Savings Advice

6 Things Women Spend Money On More Than Men -- And How Much It Costs Them

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

Savings Advice

Is Living Alone Too Expensive for Gen Z? 5 Ways To Save for Your Own Place

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

Savings Advice

Avoid These 3 Emergency Fund Mistakes in 2024

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Save $100 or More a Month on Your Winter Utility Bills

Savings Advice

6 Ways To Save $100 or More a Month on Your Winter Utility Bills

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

Savings Advice

17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 8 Money Traps That Even Frugal People Fall For

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 8 Money Traps That Even Frugal People Fall For

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 9 Things They Told Me To Never Waste Money On

Savings Advice

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 9 Things They Told Me To Never Waste Money On

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Social Media Scrolling Making You Spend Too Much? How to Stop in 2024

Savings Advice

Is Social Media Scrolling Making You Spend Too Much? How to Stop in 2024

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Need $3,000 Quickly? Here’s How To Save It in Record Time

Savings Advice

Need $3,000 Quickly? Here's How To Save It in Record Time

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Alternatives to Traditional Gym Resolutions (That You’ll Actually Do)

Savings Advice

7 Cheap Alternatives to Traditional Gym Resolutions (That You'll Actually Do)

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!