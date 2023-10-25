Advertiser Disclosure
Money Addiction: What Is It and How Can You Beat It?

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Young businesswoman freelancer manager accountant counting funds, savings, money using calculator in office.
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Money addiction is a behavioral issue where individuals develop an unhealthy obsession with money that could lead to negative financial behaviors. Unlike financial irresponsibility, money addiction is a chronic problem requiring recognition and active intervention. Here are tips for identifying and managing a money addiction.

Understanding Money Addiction

Money addiction, like other forms of addiction, is a chronic condition leading to compulsive behaviors surrounding money. These behaviors often deviate from normal financial management, extending to extreme saving, overspending, or gambling. The root causes of money addiction are complex, intertwining genetics, personal experiences, and environmental factors​​.

Signs of Money Addiction

Identifying a money addiction requires a keen observation of behaviors and attitudes toward money. Common signs include:

  • An obsessive drive to obtain money, often to the detriment of personal relationships and other life priorities.
  • Engaging in risky or dangerous financial behaviors, like gambling or making high-risk investments without considering potential losses.
  • Constant anxiety or preoccupation with financial topics, even when financially stable.

 The Impact of Money Addiction

The consequences of money addiction extend beyond financial distress, often straining personal relationships and inducing stress, anxiety, or other emotional problems. Compulsive behaviors may also hinder the ability to make rational financial decisions, leading to a vicious cycle of financial problems.

Overcoming Money Addiction

Recovering from money addiction is a process that begins with acknowledgment. Here are some steps to consider:

Acknowledge the Problem

The first step in overcoming money addiction is acknowledging that it exists. Reflect on your relationship with money and the negative impact it may have on your life. Accepting that there is an issue is crucial to moving forward.

Seek Professional Help

Consider seeking the guidance of a financial therapist or counselor specializing in addiction. They can provide the necessary support, strategies, and tools to help you overcome money addiction and develop healthier financial habits.

Create a Budget and Financial Plan

Developing a budget and financial plan is crucial to gaining control over your finances. Set realistic goals and track your spending to ensure you are living within your means. This will help you prioritize your financial well-being and reduce impulsive spending.

Build a Support System

Surround yourself with a supportive network of friends and family who can provide encouragement. Sharing your journey with others can be cathartic and help you stay accountable.

Practice Self-Care

Prioritize self-care to reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. Engage in activities that promote relaxation, such as meditation, exercise, or hobbies, as they can help distract from financial worries.

Celebrate Small Victories

Recognize and celebrate small victories along your journey of overcoming money addiction. Whether it’s paying off a debt or resisting an impulsive purchase, these milestones deserve acknowledgment and reinforcement.

The Takeaway

Through a combination of self-awareness, education, professional help, and support from loved ones, overcoming money addiction is an attainable goal. Taking the right steps will lead you toward a balanced and financially healthy life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

