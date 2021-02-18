11 Basic Money Moves Everyone Should Make During Hard Times

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major hit on the economy and the personal finances of workers across the country. The national unemployment rate was as high as 14.7% in April 2020. It was down to 6.9% in October 2020, but with cases surging across the country, new stay-at-home orders could force the rate up again. Of those who have yet to lose their jobs, many have taken pay cuts or are losing hours as business owners struggle to stay afloat.

Whether you’ve lost your job, are experiencing reduced hours or are among the fortunate Americans who are still employed, here are the money moves experts say everyone should be making right now.

Last updated: Feb. 18, 2021

Boost Your Financial Might: Choose From Today’s Top Accounts! (Sponsored)