Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Pawn Shops: How To Negotiate the Best Deal and Save Money

5 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy young lady shopping in thrift store of vintage clothes stock photo
martinedoucet / iStock.com

Pawn shops have been around for centuries, providing a unique place for people to buy and sell items. They offer a diverse array of goods, from jewelry to electronics, all with the potential to be snagged at a bargain.

If you’re looking to buy from a pawn shop, negotiation can be your ticket to a stellar deal. Similarly, if you’re selling or pawning, the right negotiation techniques can maximize your return. Here’s how to negotiate the best pawn shop deal.  

Know the Item’s Value

Before you even set foot in a pawn shop, research the value of the item you’re interested in. For sellers, this means understanding what your item might fetch on the open market. For buyers, it’s about having a sense of what the item is worth, so you don’t overpay. Websites like eBay or other online marketplaces can give you a ballpark figure.

Make Your Money Work for You

Understand the Business Model

Pawn shops make money by purchasing items at a lower cost and selling them for a profit. They also generate income by lending money and charging interest. Knowing this will allow you to approach negotiations with realistic expectations.

Start With a Reasonable Offer

If you’re purchasing an item, it might be tempting to start with an extremely low offer, but this can be off-putting to the shop owner. Instead, aim for a price that’s reasonable, yet leaves room for negotiation. If you’re selling an item, don’t undersell yourself, but also be prepared for the shop to offer you less than market value. Remember that one of their goals is to make a profit.

Be Willing To Walk Away

This is perhaps the most crucial piece of advice. If you show that you’re too attached to an item or a specific price, you lose your negotiating power. By showing that you’re willing to walk away if the price isn’t right, you put yourself in a stronger bargaining position. Often, the mere suggestion that you might not make a purchase or sale can prompt a better offer.

Be Polite and Respectful

Remember that pawn shop owners are running a business, and they’re more likely to negotiate with someone who is courteous and respectful. Avoid confrontational or aggressive behavior, and instead approach negotiations as a conversation rather than a battle.

Make Your Money Work for You

Know the Difference Between Selling and Pawning

When you bring an item to a pawn shop, you can either sell it outright or pawn it. Pawning means you’re getting a loan with your item as collateral. If you repay the loan within the specified terms, you get your item back. If not, the shop has the right to sell it.

If you’re looking for a short-term loan and are confident you can pay it back, pawning might be a good option. However, remember that you’ll be charged interest, so you’ll pay more to get your item back than what you borrowed. If you’re just looking to get rid of an item and get some cash, selling might be the better route.

Bundle Items for a Better Deal

If you’re buying multiple items, consider bundling them for a better deal. Pawn shop owners often prefer to move more merchandise and might be willing to offer a discount for a bulk purchase.

Pay in Cash

Many pawn shops prefer cash transactions. It’s immediate and doesn’t carry the fees associated with credit card transactions. If you’re looking to buy and have cash on hand, you might have a better chance of securing a favorable deal.

Make Your Money Work for You

Check the Item Thoroughly

If you’re making a purchase, always inspect the item you’re interested in thoroughly. For electronics, ensure they power on and function correctly. For jewelry, look for hallmarks indicating the type of metal or purity, and ask if the shop has tools to test it. If something seems off or not right, it could be a point of negotiation or a reason to reconsider the purchase.

Time Your Visit

If you can, try to visit pawn shops during weekdays when they’re not as busy. Shop owners will have more time to discuss and negotiate. Additionally, consider the end of the month or fiscal periods. Shops might be more willing to negotiate to make sales targets.

Build a Relationship

If you frequent the same pawn shop and build a relationship with the owner or employees, they might be more inclined to give you better deals in the future. Loyalty can sometimes be rewarded with discounts or inside information on new arrivals.

Getting a Great Pawn Shop Deal

Pawn shops can be gold mines for both buyers and sellers. However, it’s important to have great negotiation skills so that you can get the biggest bang for your buck. By approaching the process with knowledge, respect, and confidence, you can save money and walk away knowing you secured the best possible deal.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Stop Using These 7 Notorious Apps in 2023: They’re Making You Poor

Savings Advice

Stop Using These 7 Notorious Apps in 2023: They're Making You Poor

September 01, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 02, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

How to Trick Your Brain into Saving Money

Savings Advice

How to Trick Your Brain into Saving Money

September 01, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

How To Quickly Cancel Your Uber Pass or Uber One Subscription

Savings Advice

How To Quickly Cancel Your Uber Pass or Uber One Subscription

August 31, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

7 Stats Highlighting How Much Money Americans Waste on Nonessentials — Why We Do It and How To Stop

Savings Advice

7 Stats Highlighting How Much Money Americans Waste on Nonessentials -- Why We Do It and How To Stop

August 31, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

Savings Advice

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

August 31, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

11 Ways to Safeguard Sudden Wealth

Savings Advice

11 Ways to Safeguard Sudden Wealth

August 31, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

American Saving Strategies by Decade: 1920s to 2020s

Savings Advice

American Saving Strategies by Decade: 1920s to 2020s

August 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Shouldn't Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

August 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

1-in-3 Americans Added Nothing To Their Savings This Year: 4 Reasons People Can’t Afford To Save

Savings Advice

1-in-3 Americans Added Nothing To Their Savings This Year: 4 Reasons People Can't Afford To Save

August 29, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Do If Your Savings Fall Below $10,000

Savings Advice

6 Things You Must Do If Your Savings Fall Below $10,000

August 29, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $10,000

Savings Advice

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $10,000

August 29, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

Savings Advice

The Nuclear Savings Rule: 10 Frugal Living Tips from the 1950s Era

August 29, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $5,000

Savings Advice

5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $5,000

August 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

20 Cheapest Cities To Raise a Family in the US

Savings Advice

20 Cheapest Cities To Raise a Family in the US

August 29, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Saving More Money Comes Down To These 2 Simple Things

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: Saving More Money Comes Down To These 2 Simple Things

August 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!