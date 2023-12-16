Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: 6 Minimalist Gift Ideas

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman smiles while holding a Christmas gift
Tempura / iStock/Getty Images

In today’s fast-paced world, the holiday season often becomes a whirlwind of consumerism, leaving many people stressed and financially strained. However, Rachel Cruze offers an alternative to traditional gift-giving that emphasizes thoughtfulness over expense. During her show, she shared creative, budget-friendly gift ideas. Here are her suggestions.

1. Bulk Purchases for Individual Gifts

During an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show, Cruze suggests buying items in bulk and distributing them among several recipients. This strategy is not only cost-effective but also adds a personal touch, as you can select specific items that resonate with each person. For instance, a variety pack of earrings can be split, offering a unique pair to each friend or family member, matching their personal style.

2. Homemade Treats

Baked goods are a classic gift that never goes out of style. Cruze emphasizes the universal appeal of homemade treats like pumpkin bread or chocolate chip cookies. These gifts are particularly meaningful when given to close friends and family. They’re not just delicious; they’re a symbol of time and care.

3. Themed Gift Baskets

Creativity can turn simple items into memorable gifts. Cruze proposes themed gift baskets, such as a movie night basket with popcorn, a streaming service gift card, and some soda. Alternatively, a cooking-themed basket with a cookbook and a dish towel can be a delightful present for someone looking to improve their culinary skills.

4. Personalized Gifts from Children

There’s a unique charm to gifts made by children. Cruze shares how artwork created by kids can be transformed into personalized gifts, like coffee mugs or T-shirts. These gifts, especially for grandparents or close relatives, carry a sentimental value that far exceeds their material worth.

5. Books

Books make for an excellent gift, especially for avid readers. Recommending a book you love adds a personal connection and can spark meaningful conversations. Cruze points out that books don’t have to be new. Second-hand books can be just as impactful.

6. Sharing Your Skills

One of the most impactful gifts you can give is your time and talent. Whether it’s calligraphy, photography, or woodworking, offering a piece of your skill as a gift is both unique and deeply personal. It’s a way of sharing a part of yourself with others, which is priceless.

The Takeaway

Cruze’s approach to gift-giving demonstrates that thoughtfulness and intentionality are far more valuable than the price tag. Her suggestions provide encouragement to look beyond traditional consumerism and find joy in the act of giving itself. By focusing on minimalist gifts that come from the heart, you can make the holiday season more meaningful, less stressful, and financially manageable.

These minimalist gift ideas are a reminder that the essence of gift-giving lies in the thought and love put into the gift, rather than its monetary value. This holiday season, consider trying these creative, budget-friendly ideas to celebrate loved ones without compromising your financial well-being.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

