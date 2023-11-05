Advertiser Disclosure
Rachel Cruze: How To Become Better With Money

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Money management can seem daunting. However, with the right advice, you can achieve your financial goals.

Financial expert Rachel Cruze has a knack for making the subject approachable. Here are some key takeaways from her advice on becoming better with your finances.

Understand the Basics

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with financial jargon. Yet, at the heart of it all, there are some basic principles everyone can grasp.

Live within your means. Cruze emphasizes the importance of not spending more than you earn. It sounds simple, but in a credit-driven society, it’s easy to forget. By sticking to this principle, you’ll find yourself free from many financial burdens.

Avoid debt: As Cruze often says, “Debt is not a tool.” Steer clear of loans and credit card debt whenever possible. If you do have debts, make it your priority to pay them off.

Develop a Budget

To many, the word ‘budget‘ sounds like a restriction. But according to Cruze, it’s the opposite. A budget gives you permission to spend.

Give every dollar a job. Each month, decide where every dollar of your income will go. Whether it’s for rent, groceries, entertainment, or savings, allocate your funds purposefully.

Stick to your plan. A budget only works if you stick to it. Discipline is crucial. But remember, if you find certain aspects of your budget aren’t working, adjust it. A budget should be flexible and serve you, not the other way around.

Save Your Money

One of Cruze’s main pillars of financial advice revolves around the importance of saving.

Set up an emergency fund. Cruze recommends having an emergency fund of at least three to six months of expenses. This fund acts as a safety net for unexpected situations like medical emergencies or job losses.

Set clear goals. Whether it’s for a dream vacation, a new car, or retirement, have clear savings goals. This not only gives your savings a purpose but also motivates you to continue saving.

Understand Your Money Habits

We all have certain behaviors and habits related to money, some good and some not-so-good.

Reflect on your spending.  Once in a while, take a step back and evaluate where your money is going. Are there any needless expenses or impulse purchases? Recognizing these can help you make smarter financial choices in the future.

Educate yourself. Cruze is a big advocate for financial literacy. Continuously educate yourself about finances. The more you know, the better decisions you’ll make.

The Takeaway

Becoming better with money doesn’t require a finance degree. It’s about understanding the basics, budgeting effectively, saving diligently, and being aware of your spending habits. As Cruze puts it, when you take control of your money, you take control of your life. So, take these tips to heart and embark on a journey toward a secure financial future.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

