Rachel Cruze: How To Save Your First $100K

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Saving your first $100,000 can seem like a daunting task, but it’s possible with the right strategies and mindset. Dave Ramsey co-host Rachel Cruze recently offered advice on achieving this significant milestone.

Start With a Budget

The journey to saving $100,000 begins with creating and sticking to a monthly budget. This budget acts as your financial roadmap, guiding you toward your goal. Cruze emphasizes the importance of budgeting, recommending tools like the Every Dollar app for tracking and managing finances. Initially, budgeting may be challenging, but with persistence, it becomes a powerful tool.

“Your budget is a plan for your money,” said Cruze during an episode of her show. “And if you want to get to $100,000, then your budget is the roadmap. To get there, and personally I use Every Dollar, it’s about budgeting. It’s an app that I highly recommend and it’s completely free.”

Building an Emergency Fund

An essential part of this process is establishing a starter emergency savings fund, ideally around $1,000. This fund is crucial for covering unexpected minor emergencies, allowing you to stay on track without derailing your debt repayment or savings goals.

Debt Elimination: The Key To Unlocking Savings

Debt is a significant obstacle to saving and wealth building. Cruze advises prioritizing debt elimination as a critical step. This approach involves intense focus and commitment, possibly requiring lifestyle changes and additional income streams.

“So, that $1,000 should be enough to cover minor emergencies that come up while you focus on paying off debts,” said Cruze. “So paying off debt is baby step two and it’s going to be almost impossible to build wealth and to save six figures if debt payments are constantly draining you financially.”

Strategies for Paying off Debt

To effectively tackle debt, Cruze recommends the debt snowball method. This strategy focuses on paying off debts from smallest to largest, regardless of interest rates, creating a sense of accomplishment and momentum. Additional tactics include selling unnecessary items, reducing expenses, and pursuing side hustles to accelerate debt repayment.

Growing Your Savings: Beyond Debt Repayment

Once debt is under control, the next step is to grow your savings systematically. Cruze suggests setting specific, achievable savings goals and incrementally increasing your savings rate. This phase may involve exploring additional income sources or investment opportunities to accelerate your progress.

What To Do When Your Savings Reaches $100,000

When your savings reach $100,000, it’s a significant milestone and an opportunity to reassess your financial strategy. Consider diversifying your investments to balance risk and growth potential.

It’s also a good time to consult with a financial advisor for personalized advice tailored to your long-term goals and risk tolerance. Furthermore, consider contributing more to retirement accounts like a 401(k) or IRA.

The Takeaway

Saving your first $100,000 is a journey of discipline, commitment, and smart financial choices. Cruze’s advice provides a clear pathway to this milestone, emphasizing the importance of budgeting, emergency funds, debt elimination, and goal-oriented savings. With these tools and a steadfast approach, reaching this number is not just a dream, but an achievable reality.

