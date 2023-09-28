Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Suze Orman: Set Up Automatic Deposits Into Your Savings Account To Help Set Up Your Emergency Fund

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633603bf)Suze Orman'Gotham' Series Premiere Event, New York, America - 15 Sep 2014.
Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock / Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

The one thing every person needs? An emergency fund. Financial expert Suze Orman recommends automating the process of building up your emergency savings to ensure you meet your savings goals.

“Make it automatic. By setting up automated deposits into your savings account you set yourself up for success to build your emergency fund. Automating saving is a crucial step to ensure you follow through on [y]our intentions,” Orman wrote in a recent post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Orman recently told GOBankingRates that she believes many Americans are not prioritizing saving for emergencies because of all the options available, such as credit cards, payday loans and borrowing against retirement accounts, to cover unexpected expenses. Using these alternative options and not having an emergency fund can keep you in a cycle of debt and send you down the path to poverty, Orman said.

Most experts recommend at least three to six months of living expenses stashed away for emergencies, but Orman said in a blog post that you should have enough money set aside to cover 12 months of living expenses.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can set up automatic deposits from your checking account into your emergency savings account. You can even open up a high-yield savings account to take advantage of the current interest rate environment. 

Higher interest rates are bad for homebuyers and those who use credit cards, but they’re great for savers. Rates on high-yield savings accounts are currently 4% to 5%, which can help you build your emergency fund much more quickly. With a 5% rate, a $10,000 deposit adds up to $500 after a single year — not accounting for compound interest.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

Savings Advice

7 Millennials Spending Habits and Tips On How To Budget Better

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

Savings Advice

Kevin O'Leary: Millennials Are Wasting Money on These 3 Items

September 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You’re Wasting Money

Savings Advice

10 Everyday Ways Dave Ramsey Says You're Wasting Money

September 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Drip Pricing’ Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout — and You Might Not Even Realize It

Savings Advice

'Drip Pricing' Is Costing You More on Everything From Airline Tickets To Takeout -- and You Might Not Even Realize It

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You’re Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

Savings Advice

6 Key Signs You're Falling Victim to Lifestyle Inflation

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

September 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money — Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money -- Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Shares 3 Lessons She Learned From a ‘No-Spend’ Summer

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze Shares 3 Lessons She Learned From a 'No-Spend' Summer

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Billionaires Refuse to Buy

Savings Advice

7 Things Billionaires Refuse to Buy

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Do This One Thing and You Can Save $1,000 a Year

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: Do This One Thing and You Can Save $1,000 a Year

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Gen Z ‘Little Treat’ Rule: Does the Save and Splurge Method Actually Work?

Savings Advice

The Gen Z 'Little Treat' Rule: Does the Save and Splurge Method Actually Work?

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 26 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: 26 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

September 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

September 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Savings Advice

50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

September 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!