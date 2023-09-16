Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

The Gen Z ‘Little Treat’ Rule: Does the Save and Splurge Method Actually Work?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Focused hipster teen girl school college student pink hair wear headphones write notes watching webinar online video conference calling on laptop computer sit on floor working learning online at home.
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, is coming of age in a world of financial uncertainty and economic volatility. From student loan debt to the rising cost of living, Gen Z faces unique financial challenges.

To navigate these challenges, many Gen Zers are adopting the ‘Little Treat’ rule, a financial strategy that involves saving diligently while also allowing for occasional splurges. But does this save and splurge method actually work? Let’s take a closer look.

What is the ‘Little Treat’ Rule?

The ‘Little Treat’ rule is a financial strategy that involves setting a strict budget for saving and spending but allowing for occasional small indulgences. The idea is to strike a balance between being financially responsible and enjoying life. For example, a person following the ‘Little Treat’ rule might set a goal to save 50% of their income, spend 40% on necessities, and allocate 10% for ‘little treats’ or non-essential purchases.

The Benefits of the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

  1. It Encourages Saving: By setting a specific savings goal, the ‘Little Treat’ rule encourages consistent saving, which is crucial for financial stability and long-term wealth accumulation.
  2. It Allows for Flexibility: Life is unpredictable, and sometimes, unexpected expenses arise. The ‘Little Treat’ rule allows for flexibility in spending, which can be helpful in emergencies.
  3. It Promotes Mental Well-being: Depriving oneself of all pleasures in the name of saving can lead to burnout and stress. Allowing for occasional indulgences can promote mental well-being and make the process of saving more enjoyable.
Make Your Money Work for You

The Potential Drawbacks of the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

  1. It Can Lead to Overspending: Without careful monitoring, the ‘little treats’ can quickly add up and lead to overspending.
  2. It May Not Be Suitable for Everyone: The ‘Little Treat’ rule may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with high levels of debt or very tight budgets.

Does It Actually Work?

The effectiveness of the ‘Little Treat’ rule depends on the individual and their financial situation. For some, this method may provide a balanced approach to managing finances, promoting both saving and mental well-being. For others, particularly those with significant financial obligations, a more strict approach to budgeting may be necessary.

Tips for Implementing the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

  1. Set Clear Goals: Define what your ‘little treats’ will be and set a clear budget for them.
  2. Track Your Spending: Regularly monitor your spending to ensure you are staying within your budget.
  3. Prioritize Debt Repayment: If you have high-interest debt, prioritize paying it off before allocating money for ‘little treats.’

The Gen Z ‘Little Treat’ rule is a financial strategy that involves balancing saving and spending by allowing for occasional indulgences. While this method has its benefits, it may not be suitable for everyone, and its effectiveness depends on the individual’s financial situation. If you choose to adopt the ‘Little Treat’ rule, be sure to set clear goals, track your spending, and prioritize debt repayment. Ultimately, the key to financial success is finding a strategy that works for you and sticking to it.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Ways To Overcome Bad Habits and Begin Saving Money, According to Experts

Savings Advice

7 Ways To Overcome Bad Habits and Begin Saving Money, According to Experts

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Costs Don’t Follow ‘30% Rule’ in These 3 States — 3 Ways To Make Your Rent More Affordable

Savings Advice

Housing Costs Don't Follow '30% Rule' in These 3 States -- 3 Ways To Make Your Rent More Affordable

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Savings Advice

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Brilliant Things To Do With Your Money

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These 3 Things Will Make You Broke — How To Prevent Them All

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey Says These 3 Things Will Make You Broke -- How To Prevent Them All

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things People Who Make Over $100K Are Spending Too Much Money On

Savings Advice

5 Things People Who Make Over $100K Are Spending Too Much Money On

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Great Depression Savings Rule: 10 Time-Tested Tips for Today’s Economy

Savings Advice

The Great Depression Savings Rule: 10 Time-Tested Tips for Today's Economy

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Penny Challenge: A Step-by-Step Guide to Saving $600+

Savings Advice

The Penny Challenge: A Step-by-Step Guide to Saving $600+

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett: 12 Things Poor People Waste Money On

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 ‘Poverty Finance’ Tips To Help You Live Beneath Your Means

Savings Advice

11 'Poverty Finance' Tips To Help You Live Beneath Your Means

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

Savings Advice

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

Savings Advice

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

Savings Advice

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans Are Fleeing These 10 States To Save Money — Should You?

Savings Advice

Americans Are Fleeing These 10 States To Save Money -- Should You?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Money Habits Helping Gen Z Save Money

Savings Advice

10 Frugal Money Habits Helping Gen Z Save Money

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!