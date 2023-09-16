The Gen Z ‘Little Treat’ Rule: Does the Save and Splurge Method Actually Work?

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, is coming of age in a world of financial uncertainty and economic volatility. From student loan debt to the rising cost of living, Gen Z faces unique financial challenges.

To navigate these challenges, many Gen Zers are adopting the ‘Little Treat’ rule, a financial strategy that involves saving diligently while also allowing for occasional splurges. But does this save and splurge method actually work? Let’s take a closer look.

What is the ‘Little Treat’ Rule?

The ‘Little Treat’ rule is a financial strategy that involves setting a strict budget for saving and spending but allowing for occasional small indulgences. The idea is to strike a balance between being financially responsible and enjoying life. For example, a person following the ‘Little Treat’ rule might set a goal to save 50% of their income, spend 40% on necessities, and allocate 10% for ‘little treats’ or non-essential purchases.

The Benefits of the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

It Encourages Saving: By setting a specific savings goal, the ‘Little Treat’ rule encourages consistent saving, which is crucial for financial stability and long-term wealth accumulation. It Allows for Flexibility: Life is unpredictable, and sometimes, unexpected expenses arise. The ‘Little Treat’ rule allows for flexibility in spending, which can be helpful in emergencies. It Promotes Mental Well-being: Depriving oneself of all pleasures in the name of saving can lead to burnout and stress. Allowing for occasional indulgences can promote mental well-being and make the process of saving more enjoyable.

The Potential Drawbacks of the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

It Can Lead to Overspending: Without careful monitoring, the ‘little treats’ can quickly add up and lead to overspending. It May Not Be Suitable for Everyone: The ‘Little Treat’ rule may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with high levels of debt or very tight budgets.

Does It Actually Work?

The effectiveness of the ‘Little Treat’ rule depends on the individual and their financial situation. For some, this method may provide a balanced approach to managing finances, promoting both saving and mental well-being. For others, particularly those with significant financial obligations, a more strict approach to budgeting may be necessary.

Tips for Implementing the ‘Little Treat’ Rule

Set Clear Goals: Define what your ‘little treats’ will be and set a clear budget for them. Track Your Spending: Regularly monitor your spending to ensure you are staying within your budget. Prioritize Debt Repayment: If you have high-interest debt, prioritize paying it off before allocating money for ‘little treats.’

The Gen Z ‘Little Treat’ rule is a financial strategy that involves balancing saving and spending by allowing for occasional indulgences. While this method has its benefits, it may not be suitable for everyone, and its effectiveness depends on the individual’s financial situation. If you choose to adopt the ‘Little Treat’ rule, be sure to set clear goals, track your spending, and prioritize debt repayment. Ultimately, the key to financial success is finding a strategy that works for you and sticking to it.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

