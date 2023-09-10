Advertiser Disclosure
The Penny Challenge: A Step-by-Step Guide to Saving $600+

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
In a world dominated by complex investment strategies and a myriad of savings options, there’s a refreshingly simple saving technique that has been gaining traction on social media: the Penny Challenge.

This straightforward approach makes saving both fun and achievable for people of all ages. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to save over $600 in a year by participating in the Penny Challenge.

Understanding the Penny Challenge

The Penny Challenge is a simple savings plan where you save pennies (or any small amount of money) each day for a year, gradually increasing the amount you save. On the first day, you save one penny. On the second day, you save two pennies. You continue this pattern, adding an additional penny to your savings each day. By the end of the year, you will have saved $667.95.

How to Start the Penny Challenge

  1. Choose a Container: Find a jar, piggy bank, or any container to keep your savings. It doesn’t have to be fancy; any container will do as long as it can hold your growing stash of cash.
  2. Decide on the Currency: While the challenge is traditionally done with pennies, you can adapt it to your local currency or even do it with dimes, quarters, or dollars if you want to save a larger amount.
  3. Create a Tracker: Make a daily tracker to record your contributions. This can be a simple chart that you fill in each day or a calendar where you mark off each day as you make your contribution.
  4. Make Your Daily Contributions: Start by putting one penny (or your chosen amount) into your container on the first day. Each day, increase your contribution by one penny. For example, on day 10, you will contribute 10 cents.
  5. Stay Consistent: The key to the Penny Challenge’s success is consistency. Make sure to make your contribution every day. If you miss a day, try to make up for it as soon as possible.
  6. Consider Monthly Contributions: If making daily contributions is too cumbersome or if you find yourself frequently forgetting, consider making monthly contributions instead. Simply add up the total amount for the month and make a single contribution.
If you are having a hard time visualizing what this looks like, use the following table to map out the first 10 days of the penny challenge:

DayContributionTotal Amount Saved
1$0.01$0.01
2$0.02$0.03
3$0.03$0.06
4$0.04$0.10
5$0.05$0.15
6$0.06$0.21
7$0.07$0.28
8$0.08$0.36
9$0.09$0.45
10$0.10$0.55

Monthly Contributions

MonthContributionTotal Amount Saved
January$4.96$4.96
February$12.74$17.70
March$23.25$40.95
April$31.65$72.60
May$42.16$114.76
June$49.95$164.71
July$61.07$225.78
August$70.68$296.46
September$77.55$374.01
October$89.59$463.60
November$95.85$559.45
December$108.50$667.95

Maximizing Your Savings

While the Penny Challenge is a great way to build a savings habit, you can maximize your savings by depositing the money into an interest-bearing account. This way, your money will grow beyond your contributions. Alternatively, you can invest the money in stocks, bonds, or cryptocurrency to potentially earn even more.

The Penny Challenge is a simple yet effective way to build a savings habit and accumulate a significant amount of money over time. By saving just a small amount each day and gradually increasing your contributions, you can save over $600 in a year. Whether you use the money for a specific goal, invest it, or simply enjoy the satisfaction of having saved, the Penny Challenge is a rewarding endeavor that anyone can undertake.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

