Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
21st Century Fox and The Washington Post Present the World Premiere of 'THE POST', Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017
Dave Allocca / Starpix / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has a reputation for his simple yet profound financial wisdom.

By addressing these common financial pitfalls, we can all make more informed financial decisions to ensure our money serves us well.

Neglecting Personal Development

According to Buffett, the best investment one can make is in oneself. Enhancing skills and education can boost earning potential significantly. Knowledge and abilities are assets that no one can take away from you.

Relying on Credit Cards

Credit cards can be convenient, but high interest rates can quickly overshadow any benefits if you don’t pay the full balance monthly. Buffett advises against needless spending that could lead to credit card debt.

Frequenting Bars and Pubs

Spending on social activities like drinking at bars can add up. Opting for more affordable social gatherings, like home get-togethers, can help save significantly.

Chasing the Latest Technology

New gadgets may be tempting, but often, last year’s model serves just as well. Buffett himself has a history of sticking to functional rather than flashy tech. It’s important to assess if the latest upgrades genuinely provide added value for the price.

Overspending on Clothes

Buffett, along with other billionaires, leans towards simplicity in his wardrobe. Choosing classic, durable clothes over flashy, expensive brands can result in significant savings.

Buying New Cars

Cars are notorious for their rapid depreciation. Buffett recommends buying pre-owned cars and holding onto them for as long as they’re reliable, instead of falling for the allure of the new models.

Make Your Money Work for You

Unused Gym Memberships

Buffett promotes an active lifestyle but cautions against unused gym memberships. Free or low-cost fitness routines can be just as effective if regularly practiced.

Unnecessary Subscription Services

Subscription services, if not carefully monitored, can become a financial drain. Review these regularly and cancel those that don’t provide value.

Over-Reliance on Skincare Products

Buffett advises against overusing or needlessly combining skincare products. Finding a simple and effective routine can save both money and your skin.

Regular Nights Out

While socializing is essential, frequent nights out can be a significant expense. Opting for budget-friendly alternatives like home-cooked meals and movie nights can cut costs considerably.

Gambling

While gambling might seem like a shortcut to wealth, Buffett emphasizes the importance of understanding the odds. He urges people to make financial decisions that favor their long-term wealth accumulation, not momentary thrills.

Smoking

Smoking, beyond its health implications, is a costly habit. Quitting can lead to a significant boost in your personal budget.

Warren Buffett’s financial advice, grounded in decades of investment experience, offers valuable insights for anyone seeking financial stability. By being mindful of these common money pitfalls and making informed decisions, we can better manage our finances, paving the way for long-term wealth and success.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: What To Do When Your Spouse Has a Spending Problem

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: What To Do When Your Spouse Has a Spending Problem

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Making Six Figures and Still Broke? Lifestyle Changes To Pay Off Debt Fast

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: Making Six Figures and Still Broke? Lifestyle Changes To Pay Off Debt Fast

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Savings Advice

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Where To Put Your Money When You’re Not Saving for Anything Specific, According to Experts

Savings Advice

Where To Put Your Money When You're Not Saving for Anything Specific, According to Experts

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Luxuries That Are Not Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

8 Luxuries That Are Not Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Trusted Middle Class Saving Schemes

Savings Advice

Most Trusted Middle Class Saving Schemes

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Mistakes You’re Probably Making Now That Your Savings Has Reached $50,000

Savings Advice

7 Mistakes You're Probably Making Now That Your Savings Has Reached $50,000

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits of the Middle Class

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits of the Middle Class

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Lose Your Hard-Earned Money: 11 Proven Ways

Savings Advice

How To Lose Your Hard-Earned Money: 11 Proven Ways

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Average Retirement Savings by Age: Do You Have Enough?

Savings Advice

Average Retirement Savings by Age: Do You Have Enough?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Using a Debit Card Still Safe in Today’s Digital Age?

Savings Advice

Is Using a Debit Card Still Safe in Today's Digital Age?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Frugal Minimalist: 9 Tips To Saving Money by Living With Less

Savings Advice

The Frugal Minimalist: 9 Tips To Saving Money by Living With Less

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

First SNAP, Now FSA and HSA Money — 4 Ways Instacart Lets You Spend Your ‘Use It or Lose It’ Funds

Savings Advice

First SNAP, Now FSA and HSA Money -- 4 Ways Instacart Lets You Spend Your 'Use It or Lose It' Funds

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!