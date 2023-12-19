Why Scammers Love That People Are Still Writing Checks

In an era where digital transactions are becoming the norm, it might come as a surprise that paper checks are still in use. However, this continued reliance on an older form of payment presents a golden opportunity for scammers. Here’s why fraudsters are particularly fond of check-writing in the modern financial landscape.

Easier to Forge

Checks are relatively easy to forge compared to hacking into digital banking systems. Scammers can create counterfeit checks or alter legitimate ones to divert funds to their accounts. The physical nature of checks, with signature requirements, makes them susceptible to forgery and alterations.

Rich Source of Information

A single check gives scammers access to a wealth of personal information, including the account holder’s name, address, bank account number, and routing number. This information can be exploited for identity theft, unauthorized withdrawals, or setting up fraudulent accounts.

Delayed Processing Time

Unlike instant digital transactions, checks take time to clear. This delay allows scammers to exploit the float time. They can deposit fake checks and withdraw funds before the bank realizes the check is fraudulent, leaving the victim to cover the shortfall.

Overpayment Scams

This common scam involves the scammer sending a check for more than the agreed price for goods or services, then asking the victim to wire the excess amount back. By the time the original check bounces, the scammer has the wired funds, and the victim is left with a negative balance.

Make Your Money Work for You

Less Familiarity Among Younger Generations

Younger people, less accustomed to checks, may not be aware of the risks or the tell-tale signs of check fraud. Their unfamiliarity makes them more vulnerable to scams like fraudulent job offers or rental agreements that involve check transactions.

Exploiting Trust and Courtesy

Checks are often associated with more formal, trustworthy transactions, like rent payments or salaries. Scammers exploit this perception of trust, assuming victims will be less vigilant about a check than an electronic request for money.

Banking Loopholes

Some banking rules and loopholes can be manipulated by scammers using checks. For example, certain types of checks must be made available by the bank within a day, even if they haven’t yet been verified as legitimate.

Difficult to Trace

Once cashed, it can be challenging to trace and recover funds from a fraudulent check, unlike digital transactions which leave a more straightforward electronic trail.

Low-Tech Appeal

Checks require no sophisticated technology to manipulate, making them an attractive tool for scammers who may lack advanced technical skills but are adept at social engineering and traditional fraud techniques.

Warning Signs of Fake Checks

The check lacks rough edges or perforations.

The name is printed in a different font from your address or other information on the check.

The address of the bank or the customer is missing.

The watermark or security thread is missing from the back of the check.

You received the check undeservedly.

The check has stains or discolorations, possibly from a thief using altering chemicals.

Make Your Money Work for You

What To Do If You’re a Victim of Check Fraud

No matter how careful you are, clever thieves are out there trying to victimize you. If you become a victim of check fraud, do the following:

Contact your bank immediately to report what happened.

Cancel the check or money order if it’s not too late.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission, the National Association of Attorneys General and the FBI.

Monitor your bank statements for irregularities.

While checks continue to be a valid form of payment, their use in today’s digital world opens doors for scammers. The inherent vulnerabilities of paper checks, combined with the banking system’s processing delays and the abundance of personal information they provide, make them an attractive target for fraudsters. As we progress further into digital banking, awareness and caution with check usage become increasingly crucial to prevent financial fraud.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates