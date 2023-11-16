‘Your BFF’ Vivian Tu: How To Use Money To Live Your Best Life

Antonino Visalli / Unsplash

It’s important to know how to manage money properly. When you understand how to make your money work for you, it can be a tool that greatly improves your quality of life.

Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, shared tips for how to utilize money to achieve your best life. Here’s what she had to say during an episode of her show.

Understanding Wealth

The concept of being rich isn’t just about having a lot of money in the bank, it’s also about enjoying what you do and being rewarded for it. During a discussion with Karamo Brown on her show Richer Lives, the importance of understanding your worth and using your skills and resources to create a life of abundance and fulfillment is emphasized.

Budgeting: The Foundation of Financial Freedom

Tu emphasizes the importance of budgeting. It’s not about restricting yourself; it’s about understanding your financial situation.

Make Your Money Work for You

Start by tracking your income and expenses. Identify areas where you can cut back and allocate more to savings. Tu suggests using budgeting apps or spreadsheets to keep things organized.

Investing: Building Your Financial Future

Investing might seem intimidating, but it can help you build your nest egg. Tu encourages starting small and focusing on long-term goals. Remember, it’s not about timing the market. It’s the time in the market that counts.

Debt Management: Free Yourself from Financial Burdens

Debt can feel like a heavy weight, but it’s manageable. Tu advises tackling high-interest debt first, like credit card balances. Consider debt consolidation or refinancing for high-interest loans. Staying disciplined and making regular payments can free you from the chains of debt.

Emergency Fund: Your Financial Safety Net

An emergency fund is crucial. Tu recommends saving at least three to six months’ worth of expenses. This fund acts as a buffer against unforeseen circumstances, such as job loss or medical emergencies. Keep this money in an easily accessible account.

Lifestyle Choices: Spend Smart, Not More

Tu advocates for wise spending. Prioritize experiences over material things. Look for deals and discounts. Practice mindful spending. Ask yourself if each purchase aligns with your goals and values.

Make Your Money Work for You

Retirement Planning: Secure Your Future

It’s never too early to think about retirement. Tu suggests taking advantage of employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s. If you’re self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer a plan, consider IRAs. Consistent contributions, even small ones, can grow significantly over time.

Financial Education: Knowledge is Power

Finally, Tu encourages continuous learning. Stay informed about financial trends and strategies. Read books, listen to podcasts, and follow finance blogs. Knowledge empowers you to make better financial decisions.

The Bottom Line

Tu offers a roadmap to financial wellness. By following her advice on budgeting, investing, debt management, and more, you can use money as a tool to live your best life. Remember, it’s not about having a lot of money, but about using what you have in the smartest way possible.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates