‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu Explains What It Really Means To Be Rich

When you hear the word “rich,” you likely envision piles of cash, luxury cars, and palatial estates. However, Vivian Tu, better known as “Your Rich BFF,” has a perspective that might surprise many.

For Tu, being rich isn’t just about accumulating material wealth; it’s about achieving a certain level of freedom and autonomy in life. Here’s what Tu had to say about what it means to be rich.

Creating The ‘Your Rich BFF’ Brand

Tu had to carve her niche when she realized the significant gaps in relatable financial information on the internet. “When I decided to start putting all of this information on the internet, I searched up ‘Rich Best Friend,’ and that handle was taken,” said Tu during a Richer Lives interview. “So, I landed on ‘Your Rich BFF,'” Tu continued.

Tu said her friends and colleagues often asked her for financial advice. She also mentioned that when she and her friends went out to eat, she usually covered their expenses. She said her friends would joke, “We’re so lucky to have a rich best friend.”

Along with her co-host, Dr. Money (Brian Walsh), they spearheaded Richer Lives, a show designed to help people thrive in their finances as well as their personal lives.

What It Means to Be Rich, According to Vivan Tu

When asked what “rich” means to her, Tu said it’s about having freedom of choice. Whether it’s something as mundane as buying an umbrella when caught in a sudden downpour or something as critical as leaving an unsupportive job or relationship, having the financial means to make these choices without constraint is what being rich means to her.

Tu’s mindset has evolved from equating richness with traditional symbols of wealth, like designer bags and sports cars, to valuing freedom and autonomy. Tu referred to a significant moment early in her career when she bought a Prada bag. While the bag itself was a luxury, it was the empowerment and independence it symbolized that mattered more to her.

“It was the most money I’d ever spent on anything in my entire life,” said Tu during her show. “And I had to give my blood, sweat, and tears to earn that bag. And it was less so actually about the purse, but more so about what it represented, that I was able to use my money to do something that I wanted, and no one could tell me no.”

Tu said the best part about purchasing the bag was that she was able to purchase it herself. She didn’t have to rely on someone to get her that dream purse. “It just felt really, really awesome to know that I had earned it, and no one had gotten it for me,” added Tu.

Vivian Tu’s Mission

Tu transitioned from a career as a Wall Street trader to creating content that makes money matters engaging and accessible. Her approach is to simplify and demystify, using relatable analogies and eliminating the jargon that often alienates the average person.

It’s essential, Tu believes, to be mindful of your audience and cater to their needs. She emphasizes the need for financial content that resonates with marginalized groups, including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.

Tu points out that more people are living paycheck to paycheck–even those earning six figures. The overwhelming volume of financial information available often causes analysis paralysis, making it tough to take decisive action.

Living a Rich Life

In the ever-evolving financial world, Tu stands out with her fresh and inclusive perspective on wealth. Her message? Being rich isn’t just about the numbers in your bank account. It’s about the quality of life those numbers can afford you.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

