‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: How To Recover Some of Your Money if Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

svetikd / iStock.com

Navigating the chaos of travel cancellations and delays can be a daunting task. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, you can mitigate the financial impact of these travel mishaps. Financial expert Vivian Tu, known as Your Rich BFF, shared her advice for handling these situations effectively.

Preparation Before Your Flight

Preparation is the key to recovering your money after a flight cancelation or delay. Tu makes these recommendations:

Book Smart

Booking the first flight of the day significantly reduces the risk of delays and cancellations, says Tu during an episode of her show. Early morning flights are less likely to encounter issues that accumulate throughout the day, such as crew fatigue or long lines.

Stay Informed

Ensure your contact information is updated with the airline. Sign up for text alerts and download the airline’s app for real-time updates. Staying informed can save you valuable time and prevent unnecessary hassles.

Consider Travel Insurance

Many credit cards offer built-in travel insurance. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Reserve can cover up to $10,000 in expenses for trip cancellations. Understanding your card’s benefits can provide significant financial protection.

At the Airport: Your Flight is Canceled or Delayed

You still have options even after your flight is canceled or delayed. Tu offers this guidance:

Don’t Panic

Check the Department of Transportation’s Cancellation and Delay Dashboard for specific information about your flight and airline. Knowing your rights and what the airlines are committed to can empower you in these situations.

Make Your Money Work for You

Understand Cancellation Policies

Different airlines have varying policies for cancellations. Some, like Delta, might offer complimentary hotel accommodations, while others may not. Understanding these differences can help you make informed decisions.

Choose Personal Interaction

While contacting customer service is an option, face-to-face interactions at the airline’s desk might be more effective. Remember to be calm and courteous for better assistance.

When Abroad: International Delays and Cancellations

Tu provided advice for steps to take when traveling abroad.

European Union Flight Delay Compensation

In the EU, passengers can claim up to 600 euros ($654) for significant delays. The compensation depends on the delay duration and flight distance. File a claim promptly and provide necessary documentation to ensure you receive what you’re owed.

The EU261 Claim

The EU261 claim process varies by airline, but typically requires completing a form and providing relevant documents. Always verify the information on the carrier’s website or through their provided pamphlets.

Additional Tips

The Your Rich BFF expert offered three more tips for a smooth flight:

Consider Alternative Travel Options

Consider trains for East or West coast travel in the U.S. They often experience fewer delays and offer a more comfortable journey with amenities like free Wi-Fi.

Utilize Online Resources

Websites like Google Flights and Skiplagged can help you find the best deals and hidden-city airfare options. These tools can save money and reveal flights not typically shown by airlines.

Take Advantage of Tuesday Deals

Tuesdays usually offer more travel deals than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Booking on this day can lead to significant savings on flights, hotels, and car rentals.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Takeaway

Travel cancellations and delays are an inevitable part of the journey. However, with the right preparation and knowledge, you can navigate these challenges like a pro and even recover some of your money. Stay informed, understand your rights, and don’t hesitate to explore alternative options for a smoother travel experience.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates