Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

10 Best Costco Items To Buy for Less Than $10

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Costco Wholesale storefront.
artran / Getty Images

See Our Best Picks

As much as most shoppers love Costco, one of the common complaints is how much money you can spend in a single trip. Giant sizes plus irresistible deals add up quickly. But — even at Costco — you can actually find hundreds of items under $10 to help stretch your grocery budget.

Here are some of the best deals right now. Of course, you won’t want to leave without a famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken (or two, if you’re feeding a crowd).

Olde Thompson Kosher Flake Sea Salt, 5 lbs., $4.59 (Originally $5.99)

Great for preserving food, cooking, canning, or even making homemade pretzels, this 5-lb container of kosher sea salt will last a while, making it an incredible value for under $5.

Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts, 3.25 lbs, $6.59, originally $8.49

Peanuts make a great, healthy and protein-filled easy snack — as long as no one in your house is allergic. This giant, 3.25-lb tub costs less at Costco than at BJ’s, where it is $7.99. Walmart has a smaller container, 2.2 lbs. for $6.48, so it’s almost like you’re getting close to a full pound free at Costco.

Make Your Money Work for You

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almond Cereal, 50 oz., $7.39, originally $9.69

It’s difficult these days to find cereal for less than $5 a box. At Costco, you can get a jumbo 50 oz. box, in two separate bags, for less than $10.

Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap, 102 fl. oz., $8.19, originally $10.99

This price may bring you back to 2019 before household items fell victim to inflation. And, Palmolive costs even less than the Kirkland Signature brand thanks to this deal. The 90 oz. bottle of Kirkland’s dish soap goes for $9.79. You may want to stock up on Palmolive at this price. Since it’s such a large bottle, consider investing in a small squirt bottle from the dollar store to keep on your counter. Just refill it from the larger bottle as needed.

Kirkland Signature Non-Drowsy AllerClear Antihistamine, 10 mg., 365 tablets ($8.69, originally $11.69)

Climate Central predicted a longer, more intense allergy season this year, and you may be feeling it right now. Fortunately, you can get a year’s supply of AllerClear, or enough for the whole family this summer, for less than $10 at Costco. AllerClear compares to over-the-counter 24-hour Claritin, with loratadine as the active, histamine-fighting ingredient. This product is also FSA eligible.

Honey Maid Graham Crackers, $8.99, originally $11.99

Ready for s’mores around the campfire? You can feed all your campsite neighbors with four 14.4-oz. boxes of Honey Maid graham crackers, a s’mores essential.

Make Your Money Work for You

32 Degree Youth Short Set, $8.99, originally $11.99

This adorable short set includes a long-sleeved top for sun protection and comfy shorts with an elastic waistband. Perfect for lounging or play after a dip in the pool, you may want to pick up a set in each design: Pink with multicolored diagonal stripes, purple tie-dyed, and blue with white stripes.  

Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Flutter Sleeve Tee $9.99, originally $11.99

This fashionable flutter sleeve tee is so easy to wear with jeans, leggings, shorts, or even a skirt, that you’ll want to stock up in every color. Choose from pink, black, green or blue, in sizes XS up to 3X.

Nutty & Fruity Chili Mango, $7.99, originally $9.99

Looking for the perfect road trip snack? This gourmet dried fruit packs a slight kick thanks to the chili flavoring. Plus, it’s gluten free and non GMO, with no added colors — just real fruit.  

Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade, 192 oz. total, $5.99, originally $7.99

Having the kids home from school probably means you’re going through a lot of beverages! Stock up on these 96 oz. bottles of organic lemonade to keep the crowd cool and hydrated.  

If you’re not yet a Costco member, you can sign up for 33% off this summer, plus get a free $30 digital Costco Shop Card with your Gold membership.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

July 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

Shopping

7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

July 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Shopping

8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

July 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Essentials You’ll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

8 Essentials You'll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

July 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Best Value Kirkland Brand Products To Buy at Costco

Shopping

5 Best Value Kirkland Brand Products To Buy at Costco

July 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Items To Buy at Aldi This Summer

Shopping

6 Best Items To Buy at Aldi This Summer

July 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Costco Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Inflation — Expect Savings Up To 25% on These Items

Shopping

Costco Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Inflation -- Expect Savings Up To 25% on These Items

July 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Worked at Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Insider Secrets You Should Know

July 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

Shopping

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

July 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: 10 Items To Buy That Look Way More Expensive

Shopping

Dollar Tree: 10 Items To Buy That Look Way More Expensive

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Goodwill Is Becoming More Expensive Than Walmart and Target

Shopping

How Goodwill Is Becoming More Expensive Than Walmart and Target

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree vs. Aldi: Which Is Cheaper?

Shopping

Dollar Tree vs. Aldi: Which Is Cheaper?

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

Shopping

6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

Shopping

How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

June 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!