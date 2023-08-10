10 Fascinating Ways Global Costco’s Are Totally Different from the US

Steven_Kriemadis / iStock.com

While Costco has become a household name in the United States, with its expansive aisles and array of products offered in bulk, the brand has also made its mark globally.

However, depending on where you go in the world, the Costco experience can be quite distinct. From localized product selections to variations in membership criteria, here’s a deep dive into how Costco adapts and differs around the globe.

Localized Goods Dominate

Costco ensures that their product selection caters to local tastes and preferences. On average, about 65% of products in a Costco warehouse are locally sourced. This means when you walk into a Costco in Los Angeles, you might find 72 Eggo Homestyle waffles, but in Taiwan, you could be greeted by a range of fresh cakes in an array of flavors. In Japan, the seafood section is a highlight with unique offerings like pizzas topped with shrimp and squid, and in Australia, locally grown produce and Angus beef are favorites among shoppers.

Membership Variations in the UK

The UK has set itself apart in terms of Costco memberships. Unlike the broad access seen in the US, UK Costco membership is limited to individuals from specific professions, ranging from finance to public service. This approach is rooted in Costco UK’s desire to maintain a “low profile” and cater to a clientele with “steadier jobs”, thus resulting in reduced membership fees.

Australian Touch in Every Section

Australia’s Costco stores embody the true spirit of supporting local industries. An impressive majority of the produce sold is locally grown, emphasizing freshness and promoting the country’s agricultural sector. Plus, the Aussie Costcos prioritize local specialties, offering products like Australian Angus beef, thereby bolstering the domestic farming community.

Unique Store Features and Services

Each country seems to have its distinct touch when it comes to store features. For example, the Costco in Kaohsiung, Taiwan boasts an innovative escalator designed to hold shopping carts, while also displaying ads in vibrant light-up boxes around the store.

Canada’s Unique Position in the Costco World

Canada stands out as a unique market for Costco. With no direct competition from other warehouse club stores like Sam’s Club or BJ’s Wholesale, Costco thrives in Canada. In fact, it’s positioned as the second-largest retailer after Walmart. What’s more, while Costco Canada does focus on local vendors, their selection tends to mirror US Costcos more than other international locations.

Eco-Conscious Initiatives in Europe

In many European countries, sustainability is at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Recognizing this, Costco branches in Europe, especially in countries like the UK and France, are increasingly focused on eco-friendly practices. This includes an expansive range of organic products and even sections dedicated to sustainable goods. In France, for instance, there’s a noticeable emphasis on selling local wines with organic and biodynamic certifications. These moves are not just about offering eco-conscious products but also about reducing the carbon footprint by sourcing goods closer to home.

Korean Costcos: A Culinary Adventure

Anyone visiting a Costco in South Korea is in for a gastronomic treat. While the food court remains a staple in every Costco globally, the Korean iteration offers a delightful twist. Patrons can enjoy bulgogi bakes, which are a fusion of the traditional Korean grilled marinated beef with the classic Costco bake structure. Additionally, the seafood section is a marvel, offering unique selections such as seaweed rolls and an array of kimchi varieties, catering to the nation’s palate.

China’s Overwhelming Reception

Costco’s debut in Shanghai, China, in 2019 was nothing short of sensational. The store’s opening day saw record-breaking crowds, leading to an early closure due to the overwhelming response. Interestingly, the affordable meat section, especially the rotisserie chickens, became an instant hit among the local customers.

Operational Differences

Japan’s Costcos operate with a unique dedication — they remain open 364 days of the year, pausing only on January 1. This contrasts with US locations that close on major holidays.

Local Support and Commitment

Across the board, from Australia to Taiwan and beyond, Costco’s commitment to supporting local industries is evident. Whether it’s Australian Angus beef supporting local farmers or Taiwan’s blend of US and local products, Costco makes it a priority to integrate into the local community while providing a touch of the familiar Costco experience global members have come to know.

While the foundational ethos of Costco remains consistent, the adaptations it undertakes to cater to various global markets are both fascinating and commendable. It’s a true testament to the brand’s dedication to its diverse customer base, ensuring that every member, no matter where they are, feels right at home in a Costco warehouse.

