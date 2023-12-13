12 Days of Thriftmas: 5 Secondhand Stores This Holiday Season

Tgordievskaya / iStock.com

‘Tis the season of giving, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than by embracing the joy of thrift shopping? The holiday season doesn’t have to be about splurging on brand new items. Instead, consider the 12 Days of Thriftmas, a fun and budget-friendly way to find unique gifts, while also being kind to the planet. Here are five secondhand stores that should be on your radar this festive season.

1. Goodwill – The Classic Choice

Goodwill is like the Santa’s workshop of thrift stores. With a vast selection of items ranging from vintage clothing to home decor, you’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Plus, shopping at Goodwill means you’re contributing to their various community programs – a gift that keeps on giving.

2. The Salvation Army Thrift Store – Where Every Purchase Helps

The Salvation Army Thrift Store offers a similar variety to Goodwill but with its unique charm. From quirky ornaments to classic holiday sweaters, there’s a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. Your purchases help fund The Salvation Army’s charitable works, so your holiday shopping can make a real difference.

3. Local Vintage Stores – For Unique Finds

Don’t forget to explore your local vintage stores. These gems often have hand-picked selections of clothing, accessories, and sometimes even antique furniture. Perfect for finding a one-of-a-kind gift that tells a story, these shops often support local economies and small businesses.

4. Online Thrift Stores – Convenient and Eclectic

In the digital age, thrift shopping isn’t limited to physical stores. Websites like ThredUP and Poshmark offer an array of secondhand clothing and accessories right at your fingertips. It’s an eco-friendly way to shop from the comfort of your home, and you might just snag designer labels at a fraction of the cost.

5. Estate Sales and Auctions – For the Adventurous Shopper

If you’re up for a bit of adventure, local estate sales and auctions can be thrilling places to find holiday gifts. From vintage jewelry to rare collectibles, these sales are like real-life treasure hunts. Check local listings or online platforms like EstateSales.net to find sales near you.

Thrifting Tips:

Have a List : Keep a list of gift ideas to stay focused.

: Keep a list of gift ideas to stay focused. Inspect Items Carefully : Check for quality and functionality.

: Check for quality and functionality. Embrace DIY: Some items may need a bit of TLC. Get creative!

Wrapping It Up:

The 12 Days of Thriftmas is about more than saving money. It’s about sustainable living, supporting worthy causes, and giving gifts with character and history. This holiday season, venture into the world of thrift shopping and experience the joy of finding those hidden gems.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

