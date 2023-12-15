Advertiser Disclosure
5 Apps That Frugal Shoppers Have On Their Phone

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Shot of a young man using a smartphone while going over his finances at home.
katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Frugal shoppers know the secret to stretching every dollar lies in their smartphones. In today’s digital era, several apps have become essential tools for savvy spending, helping users snag the best deals, earn cash back, and manage their shopping lists with precision. Here’s a look at five must-have apps for anyone looking to make their money go further.

1. Ibotta

For those who love getting money back on their purchases, Ibotta is a treasure trove. This app offers cash back for shopping at a variety of stores, ranging from grocery chains to online retailers. Users can browse through a wide array of deals, add them to their account, and then simply shop to earn cash back.

The app’s flexibility, covering everything from daily essentials to occasional splurges, makes it a favorite among frugal shoppers. Its user-friendly interface and regular updates with new offers keep savers coming back.

2. Flipp

Flipp is the go-to app for deal hunters who love to plan ahead. It compiles weekly sales flyers from over 2,000 stores, allowing users to browse deals, clip digital coupons, and create shopping lists all in one place.

With Flipp, you can sync your shopping list across multiple devices, making it easier for family members to collaborate on grocery runs. Its emphasis on grocery and household items, along with the inclusion of department and hardware stores, makes it a comprehensive tool for budget-conscious households.

3. RetailMeNot

Originally a website for hunting down coupon codes, RetailMeNot has evolved into an indispensable app for finding discounts at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers. It caters to the local shopper by highlighting deals in nearby stores, ensuring you never miss a chance to save.

The app’s Deal Finder feature is a game-changer, automatically applying the best discounts and cash-back offers during checkout, saving you both time and money.

4. Honey

Honey is the ultimate app for shoppers without a particular store loyalty. As a browser extension and app, it scours the internet for coupon codes to ensure you get the best price available. For Amazon shoppers, Honey is especially useful, as it compares prices across sellers and alerts you to price drops. The Honey Gold rewards program is an added perk, offering points redeemable for gift cards or cash via PayPal. Plus, its no personal information policy makes it a secure choice.

5. The Krazy Coupon Lady

The Krazy Coupon Lady app is a dream come true for coupon enthusiasts. It allows users to set up personalized alerts for their favorite products and brands, offering access to a myriad of coupons and promotions.

The app also features shopping tips and a customizable shopping list tool, helping you organize your deal-hunting excursions. Its focus on consumer education and up-to-date deal information makes it a valuable resource for anyone looking to save big on their shopping.

These apps represent the best of what technology offers to frugal shoppers: convenience, savings, and financial control. By incorporating these tools into your shopping routine, you can make informed decisions, keep your spending in check, and enjoy the satisfaction of snagging a great deal. With these apps on your phone, frugality becomes not just a necessity, but a rewarding lifestyle.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

