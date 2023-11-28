Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

7 Best Expensive Looking Items You Can Buy at Costco

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. stock photo
BING-JHEN HONG / iStock.com

Costco is known for its wide range of products that cater to various needs and budgets. Surprisingly, amidst the bulk goods and budget-friendly options, there are several items that boast a luxury appeal without breaking the bank. Here are some of the best expensive-looking items you can purchase at Costco, offering both quality and style at a fraction of the cost.

1. High-End Electronics and Appliances

Costco’s electronics section is a treasure trove for tech enthusiasts. Here, you can find the latest models of TVs, laptops, and home appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. What makes these deals stand out is Costco’s extended warranties and member-exclusive prices.

2. Fine Jewelry and Watches

One of Costco’s lesser-known secrets is its collection of fine jewelry and watches. From sparkling diamond rings to elegant gold necklaces, the jewelry is not only stunning but also comes with a professional valuation and authenticity guarantee. The watch selection often includes luxury brands like Omega and Tag Heuer, offering a touch of sophistication to your wrist at competitive prices.

3. Designer Clothing and Accessories

While not always widely known for fashion, Costco carries a surprising array of designer clothing and accessories. From brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and even occasional luxury brands, you can find stylish apparel and accessories that look far more expensive than their price tags suggest.

4. High-Quality Home Decor and Furnishings

Costco’s home goods section offers an array of stylish and high-quality furniture and decor. Whether it’s a luxurious leather sofa, an elegant dining set, or plush bedding, these items often mirror the look and feel of high-end counterparts, providing an affordable avenue to elevate your home’s aesthetic.

5. Premium Wine and Spirits

For the connoisseurs of fine drinks, Costco’s alcohol section is a must-visit. The store is famous for its Kirkland Signature wines, which are sourced from renowned vineyards and rival more expensive labels in taste tests. Additionally, Costco occasionally stocks rare and high-end spirits, allowing members to add premium bottles to their collection without the premium price tag.

6. Gourmet Food and Delicacies

Costco excels in offering gourmet food items that look and taste expensive but are priced affordably. From artisan cheeses to imported chocolates, the store provides a range of delicacies that can elevate any dinner party or special occasion. Their selection of seafood, including lobster tails and king crab legs, is also noteworthy for its quality and value.

7. Outdoor and Fitness Equipment

If you’re seeking to upgrade your outdoor or fitness space, Costco offers an impressive selection of equipment. From high-end grills and patio furniture to top-of-the-line fitness machines, these items not only enhance the functionality of your space but also add an air of luxury.

The Bottom Line

Costco proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to own luxurious items. With its diverse range of high-quality, expensive-looking products, Costco allows shoppers to indulge in a bit of luxury while still enjoying the benefits of wholesale pricing. This unique blend of affordability and elegance makes Costco a go-to destination for savvy shoppers looking to elevate their lifestyle without the hefty price tag.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

