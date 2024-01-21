7 Winter Items to Buy at Costco for Less Than 30 Dollars

At its loveliest, winter is the season of soft white snowfalls, sledding for hours, and delicious hot cocoa sipped by a fire. But sometimes, Jack Frost does more than nip at our noses: He can truly pack a wallop, from ice storms to dry skin, cracked windshields to backed-up driveways. While many shoppers typically wait until he does their worst before stocking up on essentials like bread, eggs, and milk (can’t forget the milk), Costco members can be prepared for the worst and the best of winter without racking high costs. In fact, many of these winter must-have items cost $30 or less.