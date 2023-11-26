8 American Clothing Brands To Consider Buying Now

pixelfit / iStock.com

There are many American clothing brands that not only set trends but also embody the values and craftsmanship that are hallmarks of the industry. From ethical production to innovative design, American clothing brands provide an array of options for every style and purpose.

Whether you’re looking for eco-friendly choices, luxury items, or everyday essentials, there are brands that represent the best of American fashion today. Here are some of the most notable American clothing brands you should consider buying from right now, each offering its own blend of quality, sustainability, and fashion-forward design.

1. Everlane: The Ethical Choice

Everlane has made a name for itself through its commitment to transparency and ethical production. Known for its high-quality basics like T-shirts and denim, this brand is perfect for those who want to make socially responsible fashion choices. Their Radical Transparency model breaks down the cost and production process, ensuring you know where and how your clothes are made.

2. American Giant: Redefining Casual Wear

Famous for what some call the “greatest hoodie ever made,” American Giant focuses on durable, high-quality casual wear. Proudly made in the USA, they offer a range of sweatshirts, tees, and pants that promise longevity and comfort. This brand is ideal for those seeking sturdy, long-lasting wardrobe staples.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Reformation: For the Eco-Conscious Fashionista

Reformation is a go-to for those who prioritize environmental sustainability without compromising style. This brand is known for its chic dresses and trendy pieces, all made with sustainable methods and materials. Their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint makes them a top choice for environmentally mindful consumers.

4. Rag & Bone: A Touch of Luxury

Blending British heritage with modern design, Rag & Bone offers a range of high-end clothing with a distinctly American feel. Known for its impeccable tailoring and edgy aesthetic, this brand is perfect for those looking to invest in luxury pieces that are both stylish and versatile.

5. Patagonia: The Adventurer’s Companion

Patagonia is not just a clothing brand; it’s a lifestyle choice for the outdoor enthusiast. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, they offer everything from durable outerwear to activewear. Ideal for those who love adventure, Patagonia products are designed to withstand the elements while being eco-friendly.

6. J.Crew: Timeless American Style

J.Crew stands out for its classic American style, offering a wide range of apparel that combines timeless elegance with modern sensibility. Known for their quality tailoring and versatile pieces, J.Crew caters to both casual and formal fashion needs. Their clothing lines, featuring everything from iconic chinos to stylish blazers, are perfect for those seeking a polished yet approachable look. J.Crew’s commitment to quality and style makes it a go-to brand for wardrobe staples that never go out of fashion.

7. Levi’s: The Denim Pioneer

No list of American clothing brands is complete without Levi’s. As the inventor of blue jeans, Levi’s has a rich history and an unmatched legacy in denim. Whether you’re looking for classic 501s or a more modern fit, Levi’s offers quality jeans that are both stylish and durable.

Make Your Money Work for You

8. Tommy Hilfiger: Preppy Style

Tommy Hilfiger captures the essence of classic American style with a preppy twist. Their range of apparel, which includes everything from polos to outerwear, is known for its high quality and iconic red, white, and blue logo. This clothing line is perfect for those who appreciate a sporty yet sophisticated look.

The Takeaway

Each of these American clothing brands offers something unique, whether it’s a commitment to sustainability, a dedication to quality, or a distinct style. By choosing to buy from these brands, you’re not only upgrading your wardrobe but also supporting the values and craftsmanship that define American fashion.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates