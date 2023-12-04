8 Fashion Trends Frugal Shoppers Skip

demaerre / iStock.com

Frugal shoppers know that staying stylish doesn’t have to mean following every fashion trend. Some trends are particularly costly and short-lived, making them a poor choice for those looking to get the most value for their money. Here are nine fashion trends that frugal shoppers typically avoid:

Ultra-Seasonal Items

Items that are heavily tied to a specific season or holiday can quickly go out of style. Think of all the money wasted on shoulder pads that had to be tossed out in 1990? Some items are simply timeless, never to go out of fashion — such as most watches, most jeans, most hoodies. Frugal shoppers prefer classic pieces that can be worn year-round or easily adapted to different seasons.

High-End Designer Labels

While designer items are often associated with quality, the price tag can be flat out too much. Frugal shoppers opt for mid-range or budget-friendly brands that offer similar styles and acceptable quality at a fraction of the cost. Instead of Lululemon, look at items from her twin rival Althleta — this example is one of hundreds to save you big on choosing a brand name over price.

Fast Fashion

Although these items are initially affordable, their quality often doesn’t stand the test of time. Frugal shoppers know that investing a bit more in well-made, classic pieces pays off in the long run.

Trendy Prints and Patterns

Bold prints and patterns can be fun, but they often don’t have staying power in a wardrobe. The most recent pattern trend is the fleur-de-lis smothered around a jacket or a shirt, which, who knows — maybe that pattern is here to stay, but like most trends, they’re gone before you can even say fleur-de-lis. Instead, frugal shoppers stick to neutral colors and timeless prints like stripes or plaid.

‘It’ Items of the Season

Every season has its ‘must-have’ items that quickly fall out of favor. Whether it’s the new smart watch, or the new small and cute Prada bag. Frugal shoppers avoid these in favor of items that won’t look dated after a few months.

Excessive Footwear Varieties

While shoes can make or break an outfit, owning dozens of pairs is often unnecessary. Though we all want the closet with hundreds of shoes that can go with every single outfit, the reality is Carrie Bradshaw isn’t real, and also you only need a few shoes to achieve this sort of goal. Frugal shoppers typically own a few versatile pairs that work with multiple outfits.

Single-Occasion Outfits

Garments that are only suitable for one type of event, like a fancy party dress, can be a waste of money if they’re not worn regularly. Save it for your wedding a prom to make this type of expense. Instead, frugal shoppers look for versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down.

Latest Gadget Accessories

From phone cases to smartwatch bands that align with the latest tech trends, these accessories can quickly become outdated. Frugal shoppers opt for more timeless and functional choices.

By avoiding these trends, frugal shoppers maintain a timeless and versatile wardrobe, ensuring that their fashion investments are both economical and long-lasting.

