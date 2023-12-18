9 Types of Electronics Frugal Shoppers Never Purchase

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frugal shoppers are always looking for ways to save money, and when it comes to electronics, they know which items aren’t worth their hard-earned cash. Reported by the Consumer Technology Association, US consumers spent $497 billion on tech last year.

With all this money flooding into gadgets, some frugalist have learned to get picky when it comes to their circuit spending. Here are nine electronics that frugal shoppers typically avoid:

Extended Warranties

Often seen as an unnecessary expense, frugal shoppers tend to skip extended warranties. Most electronics don’t break during the extended warranty period, and the cost of the warranty often outweighs potential repair costs.

Latest Model Smartphones

Instead of purchasing the newest model as soon as it hits the market, frugal shoppers opt for slightly older models. These often have similar features at a fraction of the cost.

High-End Cable Packages

In the age of streaming, paying for expensive cable packages with channels you don’t watch is seen as wasteful. Frugal shoppers prefer to select more affordable streaming services tailored to their viewing preferences.

Premium Brand Laptops

Instead of opting for high-end brands, cost-conscious buyers look for reliable, lesser-known brands that offer similar functionalities and durability.

Overly Expensive Smart Home Devices

While smart home devices can be convenient, frugal shoppers often avoid expensive ones, especially if they don’t significantly add to the home’s efficiency or convenience.

Latest Gaming Consoles

Instead of buying new gaming consoles right after release, frugal shoppers wait for prices to drop or purchase refurbished or pre-owned consoles.

Fancy Fitness Trackers

Many frugal shoppers opt for basic models or use smartphone apps that offer similar tracking capabilities without the hefty price tag.

Top-of-the-Line TVs

High-end televisions with the latest features can be very expensive. Frugal shoppers tend to buy mid-range models that still offer good picture quality and necessary features.

Expensive Digital Cameras

With the advanced camera capabilities of modern smartphones, many frugal shoppers find it unnecessary to invest in a high-end digital camera for casual photography.

In conclusion, frugal shoppers know that being smart with money doesn’t mean avoiding electronics altogether; it’s about making informed choices and prioritizing needs over wants. By steering clear of these nine types of electronics, they manage to enjoy modern conveniences while keeping their budgets in check.

