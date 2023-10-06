Advertiser Disclosure
Aldi: Best Sales Items for October 2023

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Aldi has plenty of deals for October. The retailer’s fall selection promises a range of inexpensive and festive products. Whether you’re prepping for Halloween festivities, seeking autumnal home decor, or simply aiming to stock your pantry with seasonal delights, this list of Aldi’s top sales items for October 2023 will ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals the store has to offer.

Anker Art Pumpkin Decorating Kit

  • Price: $2.99

The Anker Art Pumpkin Decorating Kit offers a creative approach to embracing the Halloween spirit without the hassle of carving pumpkins. Choose from a range of designs such as the wood cat, wood red dragon, wood ghost, craft zombie, and more.

Every wood craft kit comes with a single design, seven painted pieces, two waterproof paint containers, and a brush. If you’re looking for some extra sparkle, the kit provides stickers, glitter, elements that glow in the dark, a brush, and two bottles of waterproof paint.

Gardenline Winter Protection Greenhouse

  • Price: $19.99

Aldi’s Gardenline Winter Protection Greenhouse offers flexibility and functionality for gardens, backyards, and patios. This greenhouse, equipped with four ropes and pegs for simple set-up, shields plants from harmful pests and harsh weather, ensuring snow doesn’t accumulate. With a robust cover and a steel frame treated with powder coating, it serves as a year-round greenhouse solution. This product also comes with a three-year warranty.

Belavi 105-Gallon Deck Box

  • Price: $69.99

The Belavi 105-Gallon Deck Box, sold under Aldi’s private label, offers a spacious storage solution for your outdoor essentials. This item is $30 less than it was this time last year.

Constructed with durable materials, it ensures protection against the elements, keeping your items dry and secure. With a sleek design, this deck box not only provides functionality but also adds a polished touch to your outdoor space. Its 105-gallon capacity is perfect for storing cushions, garden tools, and other patio accessories.

Casalux Glass Table Lamp

  • Price: $24.99

The Casalux Glass Table Lamp comes in both gold and black. There is also a built-in USB port for added convenience along with a white fabric shade that includes a 9W warm white LED bulb. These features make the Casalux lamp both a functional and fashionable choice for any interior.  

Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookie

  • Price: $3.95

The Specially Selected Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosted Sugar Cookie is a tasty seasonal indulgence. These cookies blend the flavors of pumpkin spice with a cream cheese topping. Each container comes with 10 cookies.

Utz Halloween Cheese Balls

  • Price: $6.98

Utz Halloween Cheese Balls are a festive twist on a classic snack favorite, perfect for the spooky season. These crunchy balls are infused with a cheesy flavor that’s both bold and satisfying. Packaged in a Halloween-themed container, they make for an eye-catching treat at any holiday gathering. Aldi is featuring a 23-ounce container for $6.98.

Tasty & Easy Fresh Seasoned Arrachera Skirt Steak

  • Price: $8.99 per pound

The Tasty & Easy Fresh Seasoned Arrachera Skirt Steak is a premium cut infused with authentic Mexican spices, ensuring a robust and rich flavor profile. It is versatile enough for an array of dishes, from flavorful tacos and quesadillas to standing out as a centerpiece entrée.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

