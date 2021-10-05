Amazon is Already Releasing Black Friday-Level Deals For Holiday Shoppers
Amazon is getting a headstart on the holiday season by releasing mega deals this month. The jumbo e-commerce platform unveiled areas where consumers can snag significant savings when shopping for gifts now.
See: 10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews
Find: 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall
Here’s a look at some of the deals being offered in their respective categories:
Toys
- Up to 50% off STEM toys and kits from National Geographic, Learning Resources, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and other STEM-related toys. Consumers can also save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu.
- Up to 30% off of Hasbro Games, Play-Doh products and NERF (whose products are expected to perform tremendously well this year, so buyers should act fast)
- Up to 30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price items
- Up to 30% off dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise! And Rainbow High, among others
- Up to 30% off games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, etc.
Seasonal Fashion
- Up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel
- Up to 50% off women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West and SWAROVSKI, among other brands
- Up to 40% off Ekouaer sleepwear
- Up to 30% off heated apparel from ORORO
- Up to 30% off HonestBaby sleepwear
Discover: How Much You’ll Need To Pay To Get These 10 Top Christmas Toys Before They Sell Out
Home Appliances, Decor and Furniture
- Up to 30% off Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware
- Up to 20% off Breville Coffee Makers
- Up to 25% off Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
- Up to 20% off Vitamix accessories
- Up to 40% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
- Up to 38% off Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor
- Up to 30% off Calphalon Cookware
- Up to 25% off Stone Lain Dinnerware
- Up to 35% off Instant Pot Dutch Ovens
- Up to 28% off Instant Pot Omni Plus
- Up to 25% off Instant Pot Duo Plus
- Up to 45% off some Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Up to 15% off Casper Sleep Mattresses
- Up to 15% off select furniture
- Up to 10% or more off certain rugs and home office furniture
- Up to 40% off home essentials
- Up to 20% off Medify Air Purifiers
Electronics
- Up to 30% off select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Up to 20% off select Acer laptops, desktops and monitors
- Up 20% off select TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony
- Up to 40% off some Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Up to 21% off certain Lenovo Chromebooks
- Up to 34% off select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Up to 22% off some Sony lenses
- Up to 33% off Madden NFL 22
- Up to 33% off Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
- Up to $40 off the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
- Unspecified savings on select Sony headphones, Bose and Beats headphones
Amazon is also ramping up its selection of gift guides, featuring its widest selection of guides ever on beauty, electronics, toys, home and fashion, with each one curated in addition to cross-Amazon shopping guides such as the new “Stocking Stuffer Picks” and “Customers’ Most-Loved list.” Users can also create their own Holiday Gift list.
Additionally, the online selling giant has unveiled the new Holiday Prep Shop, which is designed to curate top products across a number of categories to help customers shop for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and other holiday occasions.
See: What If You Had Invested In Amazon Stock Instead of an Amazon Prime Membership?
Find: How Much Should You Spend on Gifts for Acquaintances?
Also of note is that for the first time in the history of Amazon Prime, members in the U.S. can use the Amazon mobile app to send gifts to others.
It’s looking like it’s going to be a very merry holiday season for Amazon, indeed — especially considering that shoppers are recommended to get an early start on their shopping this year, largely due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
More From GOBankingRates