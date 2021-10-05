Amazon is Already Releasing Black Friday-Level Deals For Holiday Shoppers

mapodile / Getty Images

Amazon is getting a headstart on the holiday season by releasing mega deals this month. The jumbo e-commerce platform unveiled areas where consumers can snag significant savings when shopping for gifts now.

See: 10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews

Find: 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

Here’s a look at some of the deals being offered in their respective categories:

Toys

Up to 50% off STEM toys and kits from National Geographic, Learning Resources, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and other STEM-related toys. Consumers can also save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu.

Up to 30% off of Hasbro Games, Play-Doh products and NERF (whose products are expected to perform tremendously well this year, so buyers should act fast)

Up to 30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price items

Up to 30% off dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise! And Rainbow High, among others

Up to 30% off games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, etc.

Seasonal Fashion

Up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Up to 50% off women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West and SWAROVSKI, among other brands

Up to 40% off Ekouaer sleepwear

Up to 30% off heated apparel from ORORO

Up to 30% off HonestBaby sleepwear

Make Your Money Work for You

Discover: How Much You’ll Need To Pay To Get These 10 Top Christmas Toys Before They Sell Out

Home Appliances, Decor and Furniture

Up to 30% off Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware

Up to 20% off Breville Coffee Makers

Up to 25% off Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Up to 20% off Vitamix accessories

Up to 40% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Up to 38% off Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor

Up to 30% off Calphalon Cookware

Up to 25% off Stone Lain Dinnerware

Up to 35% off Instant Pot Dutch Ovens

Up to 28% off Instant Pot Omni Plus

Up to 25% off Instant Pot Duo Plus

Up to 45% off some Shark vacuums and steam mops

Up to 15% off Casper Sleep Mattresses

Up to 15% off select furniture

Up to 10% or more off certain rugs and home office furniture

Up to 40% off home essentials

Up to 20% off Medify Air Purifiers

Electronics

Up to 30% off select Samsung phones and earbuds

Up to 20% off select Acer laptops, desktops and monitors

Up 20% off select TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony

Up to 40% off some Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Up to 21% off certain Lenovo Chromebooks

Up to 34% off select Nixplay digital picture frames

Up to 22% off some Sony lenses

Up to 33% off Madden NFL 22

Up to 33% off Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Up to $40 off the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Unspecified savings on select Sony headphones, Bose and Beats headphones

Amazon is also ramping up its selection of gift guides, featuring its widest selection of guides ever on beauty, electronics, toys, home and fashion, with each one curated in addition to cross-Amazon shopping guides such as the new “Stocking Stuffer Picks” and “Customers’ Most-Loved list.” Users can also create their own Holiday Gift list.

Additionally, the online selling giant has unveiled the new Holiday Prep Shop, which is designed to curate top products across a number of categories to help customers shop for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and other holiday occasions.

See: What If You Had Invested In Amazon Stock Instead of an Amazon Prime Membership?

Find: How Much Should You Spend on Gifts for Acquaintances?

Also of note is that for the first time in the history of Amazon Prime, members in the U.S. can use the Amazon mobile app to send gifts to others.

It’s looking like it’s going to be a very merry holiday season for Amazon, indeed — especially considering that shoppers are recommended to get an early start on their shopping this year, largely due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates