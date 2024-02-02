Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Amazon Just Added AI to Shopping – How It Can Help You Save

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Amazon , Airbnb, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen stock photo
stockcam / iStock.com

In an exciting development for online shoppers, Amazon has introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence shopping assistant, Rufus, poised to revolutionize the way we shop. This innovative tool is designed to simplify the shopping experience on Amazon’s vast platform, answering both specific and broadly phrased queries about the plethora of products available.

With its beta version currently accessible to a select group of U.S. customers, Rufus promises to extend its services to more users in the upcoming weeks, according to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy.

How It Works

Rufus leverages a large language model, drawing from Amazon’s extensive product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and a broad spectrum of web sources. This integration allows it to provide informed guidance on product selection, comparisons, special occasion shopping, recommendations, and detailed product inquiries. For instance, users can seek advice on what to consider when purchasing headphones, the distinctions between trail and road running shoes, top Valentine’s Day gifts, or the suitability of a pickleball racquet for beginners.

This AI-powered assistant is accessible through the Amazon app, where users can either type in their questions or use voice search. Rufus displays answers in an expandable chat dialog, suggesting follow-up questions and allowing users to engage in an interactive conversation about their shopping needs. Despite its advanced capabilities, Amazon advises shoppers to use their judgment, acknowledging the technology’s potential imperfections and promising that Rufus will evolve and refine its responses over time.

Other Benefits

Rufus not only aims to enhance the shopping experience by providing personalized assistance but also offers a potential for significant savings. By guiding customers towards the best product matches for their needs and preferences, Rufus can help avoid unnecessary purchases and ensure that shoppers get the most value for their money. Additionally, by streamlining the product selection process, it can save shoppers time, making the shopping experience more efficient and enjoyable.

Conclusion

The launch of Rufus aligns with Amazon’s report of a 14% net sales increase to $170 billion year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2023, underscoring the company’s continual innovation and growth. As Rufus becomes available to more users, it represents not just a step forward in AI-driven commerce but also a valuable tool for savvy shoppers looking to optimize their purchases and potentially unlock savings on Amazon’s expansive platform.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

