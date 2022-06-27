Amazon Prime Day Starts July 12 — Here Are 5 Ways To Prepare and Save Money

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13; however, it’s never too early to start planning. “If you start thinking about Prime Day ON Prime Day, you’re late to the party and likely missed out on some early bird deals,” Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at RetailMeNot, said to NBC News.

Here are some ways to prepare for Prime Day.

1. Check the Status of Your Prime Account

To shop for Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Check the status of your membership to make sure it’s not due to expire before the July event. CNET said that checking the status of your Prime account can also tell you whether you’re a monthly or annual member and when your next renewal is.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for Amazon’s free 30-day trial to get discounts and other benefits.

2. Update Payment Methods

Make sure all payment methods connected to your Prime account are up-to-date. CNET recommended removing any expired payment methods to make sure your purchases go through without delay. If you plan to make a large purchase, CNET said advising your credit card company or bank ahead of time can prevent it from being denied.

3. Earn a $10 Amazon Credit

You can earn a $10 credit by participating in the Prime Stampcard event before Prime Day. To earn the credit, you’ll need to stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music, borrow an ebook on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited and make a Prime-eligible purchase of $5 or more.

4. Consider the Amazon Prime Rewards Signature Visa

The Amazon Prime Rewards Signature Visa offers Prime members 5% cash back on purchases made at Amazon’s website and Whole Foods, 2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations and drug stores and 1% cash back on utilities, ridesharing and other purchases. There’s no annual fee, and Amazon is also offering a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval of the card, CNET reported.

5. Set Up Deal Alerts

Prime members can set up deal alerts related to recent searches and viewed items in the Amazon app. You can set up these alerts through the Prime Day page before the event.

You can also have an Amazon Alexa device notify you when Prime Day is about to begin. Prime members can even ask Alexa to notify them about deals on products in their Wish List, Cart or Save for Later lists, CNET explained.

