Amazon To Host Prime Early Access Holiday Shopping Event In October

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Amazon.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Amazon will be hosting a second Prime Day-like event next month, the first time the company is holding such an event twice in a year, “to kick off the holiday shopping season early.”

Dubbed Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day global shopping event will run Oct. 11-12 and will be exclusive to Prime members in 15 countries, the company announced in a Monday, Sept. 26 press release.  

Amazon said that it will introduce a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular items, with new deals from the list dropping throughout the event.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale–an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in the release. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

Barron’s reports that Amazon, which held its traditional Prime Day in July, sold more than 300 million items during the 48 hours-hour event, representing more than $1.7 billion in savings for consumers.

Prime memberships cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year and include free, delivery and unlimited streaming. In July, the company also added a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, which is valued at $9.99 per month, as GOBankingRates previously reported. For Prime members, it’s a monthly membership offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12+ (before tax, tip, and other applicable fees) at eligible restaurants, and access to exclusive member perks — like free food and order discounts — and donation matching, according to Amazon’s website.

With this second event, Amazon is joining the likes of Walmart and Target, which also announced earlier this month, they would be offering deals and price matching offers earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.

“What Amazon wants to do is be part of that early crowd and get a bite of the cherry.” Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail told the AP. “And the best way to do that is, rather than having little deals here and there, is to have a big day that’s almost like a holiday kickoff.”

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
