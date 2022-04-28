Advertiser Disclosure
Apple Opens DIY iPhone Online Retail Store

Apple recently opened a self-service repair online shop for iPhones, where customers can buy replacement parts, tools and check out DIY manuals. The Self Service Repair is available in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries — beginning in Europe — later this year, Apple said in a press release.

The online store has 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera, according to the release. And later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

The Apple tools available to customers in the Self Service Repair Store are the same as those used by Apple’s repair network and include torque drivers, repair trays, display and battery presses. Customers can also opt for weeklong tool rental kits- priced at $49.

The repair store and the parts you can order are only for certain iPhones: iPhone 12; iPhone 12 mini; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 mini; iPhone 13 Pro; iPhone 13 Pro Max; and iPhone SE (3rd generation).

The Wall Street Journal reports that parts start at 19 cents for tiny iPhone screws, and run up to $309.96 for an iPhone 13 Pro Max screen. The most expensive tool, at $256.35, is used to melt iPhone adhesive to remove screens. Apple hasn’t yet detailed pricing for Mac repair parts and tools.

Don’t expect to save much money doing repairs yourself, however, for example, buying parts to fix an iPhone 12 Mini on your own would cost only $3 less than having your out-of-warranty device fixed at an Apple Store, and you’d still have to pay for tools, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal adds that to replace the cracked screen on an iPhone 12 Mini, you would pay $225.96 for the parts–plus extra for the tools. If you send in your old screen, Apple will credit you $33.60. At an Apple Store or via Apple’s mail-in program, this screen replacement, with full service, would cost $229. (If you pay for AppleCare+, the cost is $29.)

The move also comes amidst Apple slowing hiring at certain retail locations for its Genius technical-support jobs, according to people with knowledge of the matter, an effort that some employees see as a cost-cutting move, Bloomberg reported.

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

