Saving Money / Shopping

Are Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar Open on Memorial Day?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Sandwich, Massachusetts, USA-January 8, 2021- The modern looking front facade of the Dollar Tree store that recently opened in Sandwich, Massachusetts.
KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Memorial Day is big business for retailers because it marks the unofficial start of summer, which means consumers load up on everything from travel gear and outdoor supplies to every barbecue accessory under the sun. Memorial Day is perhaps best known for mattress and furniture sales, but you can also score deals at deep discount chains like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

All three of those retailers will be open with normal hours on Memorial Day, NBC Today reported. This year Memorial Day falls on Monday, April 29. Although Memorial Day is a federal holiday, you’ll have a hard time finding any major retailer that isn’t open for business.

Dollar Tree tends to stay open on holidays throughout the year because the Virginia-based chain does a lot of business on major holidays, according to the Holiday Hours website. The only days Dollar Tree closes are Easter Sunday and Christmas Day, Holiday Hours noted. To find local hours at Dollar Tree on Memorial Day, click here.

Most Family Dollar stores are open every holiday except Christmas Day, according to the Holiday Shopping Hours website (a different site than Holiday Hours). Store hours might vary at the Charlotte-based chain depending on location, so be sure to check your nearest Family Dollar before heading out. To find local hours at Family Dollar on Memorial Day, click here.

Similarly, Tennessee-based Dollar General rarely closes on holidays. The only holiday it shuts its doors is Christmas day, according to Holiday Hours. Dollar General stores have a standard schedule of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On some holidays, 95% of the stores are closed or operate on a shorter day, Holiday Hours noted. To find local hours at Family Dollar on Memorial Day, click here.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
