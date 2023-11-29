Are Thrift Stores Cheaper In-Person or Online? The Answer May Surprise You

In the sustainable fashion world, the debate between in-person and online thrift shopping is intensifying. Insights from writers Solène Rauturier of Good On You and Madison Hernandez of The Mud Magazine offer contrasting views on the money-saving subject. It may be worthwhile to further explore their perspectives to find out which is more cost-effective.

Online Thrifting: A Balance of Pros and Cons

Rauturier acknowledged the convenience and broad range of online thrifting but warned of hidden costs. She stated: “Sure, online thrifting is popular, but it’s not always a smooth ride,” highlighting the potential downsides like shipping costs and the difficulty in assessing quality.

Hernandez, on the other hand, championed the affordability of online options, asserting, “Online shopping always offers you a variety of brands at a cheaper price than when you shop at the stores.”

Quality and Convenience: A Trade-Off

Rauturier raised concerns about the challenge of assessing quality when buying items online, noting, “You have no idea what you are actually getting until it arrives.” Meanwhile, Hernandez emphasized the convenience of online shopping, especially for finding trending brands and styles quickly.

“Online thrift shopping minimizes the time it’ll take to find an outfit by including all of the trending brands into one website,” Hernandez wrote.

Sustainability and Unique Finds

Rauturier emphasized the environmental sustainability of both avenues of thrifting, stating, “Buying pre-owned clothes allows us to add items to our wardrobe without using additional resources in the manufacturing process.” Hernandez highlighted the unique styles available online, suggesting it’s ideal for those looking to develop a distinct sense of style.

Thrifting online may come with some additional environmental concerns, given that product must be shipped individually to you.

The In-Person Thrift Store Experience

While Rauturier implied that physical thrift stores might offer benefits like immediate product assessment, Hernandez focused solely on the advantages of online shopping, not addressing the in-person thrifting experience.

A Tie? Depends on What You’re Looking For (and What You Care About Most)

The question of whether thrift stores are cheaper in-person or online is complex, as illustrated by Rauturier and Hernandez. Online thrifting offers convenience, variety, and potentially lower base prices, but in-person shopping allows for immediate quality assessment and avoids shipping costs. The choice ultimately depends on the shopper’s priorities, whether it’s price, convenience, or sustainability.

Clicking the buy button may be just as satisfying to some as exiting the dressing room with a fresh new look headed for your closet — and that boils down to personal taste, in the end.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

