Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Are Thrift Stores Cheaper In-Person or Online? The Answer May Surprise You

3 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Sustainable thrift secondhand shop buying and selling preloved fashion items ad accessories.
Dedy Andrianto / Getty Images

In the sustainable fashion world, the debate between in-person and online thrift shopping is intensifying. Insights from writers Solène Rauturier of Good On You and Madison Hernandez of The Mud Magazine offer contrasting views on the money-saving subject. It may be worthwhile to further explore their perspectives to find out which is more cost-effective.

Online Thrifting: A Balance of Pros and Cons

Rauturier acknowledged the convenience and broad range of online thrifting but warned of hidden costs. She stated: “Sure, online thrifting is popular, but it’s not always a smooth ride,” highlighting the potential downsides like shipping costs and the difficulty in assessing quality.

Hernandez, on the other hand, championed the affordability of online options, asserting, “Online shopping always offers you a variety of brands at a cheaper price than when you shop at the stores.”

Quality and Convenience: A Trade-Off

Rauturier raised concerns about the challenge of assessing quality when buying items online, noting, “You have no idea what you are actually getting until it arrives.” Meanwhile, Hernandez emphasized the convenience of online shopping, especially for finding trending brands and styles quickly.

“Online thrift shopping minimizes the time it’ll take to find an outfit by including all of the trending brands into one website,” Hernandez wrote.

Sustainability and Unique Finds

Rauturier emphasized the environmental sustainability of both avenues of thrifting, stating, “Buying pre-owned clothes allows us to add items to our wardrobe without using additional resources in the manufacturing process.” Hernandez highlighted the unique styles available online, suggesting it’s ideal for those looking to develop a distinct sense of style.

Make Your Money Work for You

Thrifting online may come with some additional environmental concerns, given that product must be shipped individually to you.

The In-Person Thrift Store Experience

While Rauturier implied that physical thrift stores might offer benefits like immediate product assessment, Hernandez focused solely on the advantages of online shopping, not addressing the in-person thrifting experience.

A Tie? Depends on What You’re Looking For (and What You Care About Most)

The question of whether thrift stores are cheaper in-person or online is complex, as illustrated by Rauturier and Hernandez. Online thrifting offers convenience, variety, and potentially lower base prices, but in-person shopping allows for immediate quality assessment and avoids shipping costs. The choice ultimately depends on the shopper’s priorities, whether it’s price, convenience, or sustainability.

Clicking the buy button may be just as satisfying to some as exiting the dressing room with a fresh new look headed for your closet — and that boils down to personal taste, in the end.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Target’s Trade-In Program: Exchange Your Old Electronics for Gift Cards

Shopping

Target's Trade-In Program: Exchange Your Old Electronics for Gift Cards

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Late Does Amazon Deliver? Your Complete Guide

Shopping

How Late Does Amazon Deliver? Your Complete Guide

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost in 2024? Is It Worth It?

Shopping

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost in 2024? Is It Worth It?

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive Looking Items You Can Buy at Costco

Shopping

7 Best Expensive Looking Items You Can Buy at Costco

November 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These 7 Items I’ll Buy Only at Dollar Tree Are Worth It

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These 7 Items I'll Buy Only at Dollar Tree Are Worth It

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why I Stopped Shopping at Aldi

Shopping

Here's Why I Stopped Shopping at Aldi

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Only Available Today on Amazon

Shopping

8 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Only Available Today on Amazon

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Affordable Ikea Finds

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: 5 Affordable Ikea Finds

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Off-Brand Treasures: High-Quality Alternatives to Big Brands

Shopping

Off-Brand Treasures: High-Quality Alternatives to Big Brands

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Instacart or Kroger Boost? Which Membership Is a Better Deal?

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: Instacart or Kroger Boost? Which Membership Is a Better Deal?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 American Clothing Brands To Consider Buying Now

Shopping

8 American Clothing Brands To Consider Buying Now

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Online Havens for Thrift Shopping Enthusiasts

Shopping

10 Best Online Havens for Thrift Shopping Enthusiasts

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Buying Apple Products and Here’s What I Learned

Shopping

I Stopped Buying Apple Products and Here's What I Learned

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Reasons You May Be Shopping Less in 2024

Shopping

9 Reasons You May Be Shopping Less in 2024

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Shopping at Costco These Days of the Week

Shopping

Avoid Shopping at Costco These Days of the Week

November 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 7 Grocery Shopping Mistakes That Waste Money

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: 7 Grocery Shopping Mistakes That Waste Money

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!