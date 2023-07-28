Back to School Deals — Should I Buy Online or In-Store?

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

As summer starts to wane, the back-to-school shopping frenzy is in full swing. With rising school supply costs, savvy shoppers are on the hunt for the best deals.

In this modern age, there are two main routes to choose from: in-store shopping and online shopping. Each avenue has its unique advantages, and the choice largely depends on your personal needs and circumstances.

Online shopping has its own set of advantages, and the pandemic has only accentuated the shift towards this platform. For instance, online retail giants like Amazon and online services from traditional retailers like Target, Walmart, and Staples offer hefty discounts on back-to-school supplies.

Amazon, for example, offers back-to-school supplies at discounts ranging from 41%-53% off, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also enjoy an additional 20% off school supply orders over $50. Target and Walmart also propose deals such as school supplies starting at 25 cents, with the latter matching last year’s prices on popular items.

Similarly, tech giants like Apple and Microsoft are offering substantial discounts for students and educators. Apple’s Education Store is giving away a $150 gift card with the purchase of select MacBook models, and Microsoft Education Store offers up to $400 off on select Surface Laptop 5 models.

In terms of convenience, online shopping is unrivaled. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy offer same-day curbside pickup or delivery options, so you can shop from the comfort of your home without worrying about the hassle of transportation or crowd.

Online platforms often allow you to shop by grade level, providing an organized shopping experience. What’s more, online platforms often provide a wider range of products, allowing you to compare prices more efficiently and make an informed purchase decision.

On the flip side, in-store shopping also has its unique advantages. Stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree are offering $1 deals on school supplies and additional discounts for teachers, which may not be accessible online.

Physical stores provide the advantage of ‘touch and feel’ — you can examine the products firsthand before purchasing, something particularly beneficial when buying clothing or other wearable items.

In-store shopping also brings exclusive deals. For instance, JCPenney, in addition to its online offers, gives a $12 haircut or $12 off a hairstyle for kids in-store through September 23. Shopping at brick-and-mortar stores also allows you to support local businesses, contributing to the local economy.

The final decision largely depends on your personal preference, budget, and convenience. If you prioritize convenience and a wider range of choices, online shopping is a perfect fit.

However, if you appreciate the hands-on shopping experience, or if in-store exclusive deals catch your eye, brick-and-mortar stores are the way to go.

With both online and in-store shopping offering competitive deals for back-to-school season, the best approach might be a blend of both.

Start early, keep an eye on the deals, and strategize to make the most out of this back-to-school shopping season. Remember, the goal is to find the best quality products that fit within your budget, whether online or in-store.

