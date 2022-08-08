Advertiser Disclosure
Back to School Savings: Tax-Free Weekends Still On the Horizon in August

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Parents can still take advantage of back-to-school savings as dozens of states hold tax-free weekends. Dates and tax-exempt items vary by state, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators and as reported by Axios, so it’s important to be aware and plan ahead of time before stocking up.

During tax-free weekends, sales tax is not collected on certain items, but the items are often restricted by price. Sales tax is also waived for online shopping.

According to the Tax Foundation, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not have a statewide sales tax, but Alaska allows localities to charge local taxes, Axios reported.

As previously mentioned by GOBankingRates, shoppers should also be aware of retailers raising prices during sales tax holidays. You could end up paying more for an item even without sales tax.

Here are the upcoming or ongoing tax-free days for the following states:

Connecticut

Connecticut’s tax-free holiday runs from Aug. 21 – 27. Clothing and shoes under $100 per individual item are tax exempt, according to the Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services.

Florida

Florida has a 14-day sales tax holiday that ended Aug. 7; however, diapers and baby clothes will be untaxed through June 30, 2023.

Illinois

Illinois has a 10-day sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping, ending Aug. 14. Sales tax is not eliminated, but it is lowered from 6.25% to 1.25% on most eligible items, Axios reported.

Eligible items are under $125, including:

  • Shoes
  • Shorts, pants and dresses
  • Various school supplies

Maryland

Maryland has its tax-free weekend from Aug. 14 – 20. According to the Comptroller of Maryland, eligible items include:

  • Qualifying clothing and footwear ($100 or less)
  • The first $40 of backpack/bookbag sales

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a two-day sales tax holiday from Aug. 13 – 14. All items priced under $2,500 qualify, per the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s first school tax holiday runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 5. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, eligible items include:

  • Computers (under $3,000)
  • School art supplies
  • School computer supplies (under $1,000)
  • School instructional materials
  • School supplies
  • Sports or recreational equipment

West Virginia

West Virginia’s sales tax holiday ends Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Here are the state’s tax-free items:

  • Clothing (up to $125)
  • School supplies ($50 or less
  • Laptop and tablet computers ($500 or less)
  • Sports equipment ($150 or less)

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

