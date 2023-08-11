Bacon Prices Poised to Spike — How Much More Will Meat Cost You Because of Inflation?

kitzcorner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

After enjoying a short-lived decline, bacon aficionados might have to tighten their belts yet again.

Recent industry changes and economic factors suggest that the price of bacon, a breakfast staple for many, is on an upward trajectory. Here’s a closer look at the impending spike and its potential implications on your grocery bills.

Hog Farmers are Retreating

The recent trend among hog farmers is disconcerting. Facing substantial financial losses, many are downsizing their operations. For instance, the leading pork producer, Smithfield Foods Inc., recently announced the closure of 35 of its hog farms. The consequence of such significant reductions will inevitably tighten the supply of pork in the market.

Major Industry Losses

Smithfield isn’t the only company feeling the pinch. Another industry giant, Tyson Foods Inc., reported a staggering $74 million loss in its pork division for the second quarter. Such substantial losses amongst the top players could cascade down to consumers in the form of rising meat prices.

Inflationary Pressures

Meat inflation had been witnessing a momentary respite from the high peaks of last year. However, with reduced production and supply chain issues, it’s anticipated that food inflation, particularly in the meat segment, might again experience upward pressure.

Make Your Money Work for You

Beyond Bacon

While bacon might be at the forefront of this price surge, other pork products could also become pricier. The ripple effect of the reduced production capacities and increased operational costs might result in hikes across the entire pork portfolio.

Consumer Impact

For consumers, this could mean budgetary adjustments. Those who had breathed a sigh of relief last month when bacon prices witnessed their most significant drop in eight years might need to brace for costlier morning meals. Additionally, restaurants and eateries might pass on the extra costs to patrons, leading to pricier menu items.

The looming surge in bacon prices is a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the food industry, deeply impacted by economic, operational, and environmental factors.

As producers grapple with losses and reduce their outputs, consumers should prepare for another wave of meat inflation in their grocery bills. Mostly from your typical name-brands with meat, don’t be surprised at the extra dollar or two price hump coming in the next dew days.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.