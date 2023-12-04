Bed Bath and Beyond: Best Sale Items for December 2023

krblokhin / iStock.com

As the holiday season approaches, Bed Bath & Beyond has rolled out an array of enticing deals. From festive decorations to cozy home essentials, the offerings for December 2023 are not to be missed. Here’s a look at some of the best items on sale, perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to your home.

6.5 ft. North Valley Spruce Tree

Get into the holiday spirit with the 6.5-foot North Valley Spruce Tree, priced at just $198.99. This slender tree fits well in small spaces and is easy to set up, making it a practical choice for compact areas. It comes with a sturdy metal stand and is a great deal for those looking for affordable holiday cheer.

6.5 ft. Downswept Douglas Fir Tree with Clear Lights

Light up your home with the Downswept Douglas Fir Tree, available for $312.54 as of Dec. 1. This tree is fuller and comes with 650 clear lights, saving you the hassle of adding your own. It’s a bit pricier than the Spruce but offers more in terms of size and pre-lit convenience.

Superior Oversized All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Snuggle up with this cozy comforter, now at $49.99. It’s hypoallergenic and perfect for year-round use. The comforter is reversible, offering versatility in style, and comes in various colors. It’s a great pick for those seeking comfort and quality at a bargain price.

Make Your Money Work for You

Superior 1200 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Solid Pillowcase Set

Complement your comforter with these luxurious pillowcases, on sale for $39.99. Made from 100% Egyptian Cotton, they promise ultra-softness and durability. Available in multiple colors, these pillowcases are a stylish and affordable upgrade to your bedding.

MLB 349 NY Yankees L/XL Bathrobe

Relax in style with this MLB bathrobe, now for $49.99. Made from silky-soft material and featuring the Yankees logo, it’s perfect for lounging at home. The robe is also available for other MLB and NFL teams.

SAFAVIEH Lighting Bentlee Grey 30-inch LED Table Lamp (Set of 2)

Brighten your space with these elegant lamps, priced at $148.49 for the set. Their contemporary design and grey finish fit into any decor, and they come with LED bulbs for energy-efficient lighting.

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Upgrade your coffee routine with this Ninja brewer, on sale for $89.99. It can make up to 12 cups and has programmable settings for personalized brewing. The removable water reservoir adds to its convenience.

70-inch Extra-Wide Rustic TV Stand for 80″ TVs by FESTIVO

Organize your entertainment area with this rustic TV stand, now at $299.49. Designed for larger TVs, it offers ample storage and adjustable shelves, blending style with functionality.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s December 2023 sale is a treasure trove of deals, perfect for holiday shopping or giving your home a cozy, festive makeover. From sparkling Christmas trees to luxurious bedding and modern lighting, these deals offer something special for every home. Don’t miss the chance to snag these items at unbeatable prices.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates