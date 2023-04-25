9 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart This Summer

You might not think of Walmart as a bastion of fashion, but the big box retailer has upped its style game in recent years.

From comfy — and affordable — leggings to adorable sundresses and sandals, Walmart has it all. The prices will make you feel like you’re back in 2019, but the outfits are all on-trend for 2023.

These bestselling denim shorts have a fringed hem and a few rips for the look teens love. You’ll see similar styles at retailers like PacSun and Aeropostale for double the price or more. These denim shorts are on clearance for just $12.99. That also means there are limited sizes left (0 to 11, only) — so grab yours fast before they’re gone.

Crocs seem to be the fashion trend that won’t go away. After all, they are super comfortable, easy to wear and great for the beach or the mall. Walmart recently marked down a wide selection of Crocs in fashion colors, dropping the price from $49.99 to $34.99. Choose from black, blue, yellow, white, pink, or navy in sizes from Men’s 4 / Women’s 6 up to Men’s size 11.

This women’s maxi dress is perfect for your next cookout, dinner date, or lounging at the beach. Choose from a dazzling array of colors or designs, including floral patterns, tie-dye stripes, and bright solids. Available in sizes from XS to XXL, the dress is on clearance from $24 to $14.88 when you shop online.

Every summer wardrobe needs a few swing dresses. At $12.99 each, you can stock your whole closet with every color and pattern, from leopard print to floral, pink, green, blue, sage, coral and basic black. Don’t let the word casual fool you with this dress. A pair of heels and the right jewelry will make it perfect for any summer event. Sizing runs from small to 3X, and is sold by JJ Perfection Inc. (and fulfilled by Walmart).

Pair your new swing dress with matching sandals for a day at the beach or a night on the town. These sandals have double buckles so they won’t slip off your feet and a comfy cork footbed for support. Choose from white, beige, blush, cognac, or cute patterns. Available in sizes 6 to 11.

Cupshe offers a huge selection of fashionable bathing suits at great prices. You can purchase the Cupshe brand directly from Walmart online and save on shipping with Walmart+. This one-piece suit with a mesh v-neck combines sexy sophistication with comfort and coverage. Choose from solid black or floral blue in sizes from XS to XL. At just $20, you might want to grab both colors!

Leggings are a fashion staple for summer. But you need a pair that will stay up without the waistband rolling, flatter your figure and match a variety of tops in your wardrobe. These Time and Tru capri leggings, in sizes from XS to XXL, won’t fail you. At $14.98 for two pairs, you can stock up for the whole season. Each set comes with a pair of solid black leggings and a fashion color or print, such as floral, blue tie-dye or peach. You can also choose two pairs of black, because everyone can use extra black capri leggings in the summer.

Walmart doesn’t forget the men when it comes to building out a summer wardrobe. These mesh shorts with two deep side pockets go from the gym or the bike path to a casual outing with ease. Choose from 14 popular colors and patterns, including solid black, gray camo, charcoal gray, royal blue and more. At just $12.99 a pair, you can stock up on every color. Available in sizes from S to 5XL, these shorts from third-party pro seller Ma Croix are a Walmart bestseller.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices on tees, look no further. These high-quality, high-density cotton tees from Fruit of the Loom come in 79 colors, from size S to 4XL. Prices range from $5.65 to around $14, with most colors and styles in the $6 to $8 range. Sold and shipped by Clothing Shop Online, you won’t be able to use your Walmart+ membership on these tees — but you can take advantage of free 30-day returns at a local Walmart store.

