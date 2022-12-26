What Are the Best Months To Purchase Clothing in 2023?

Whether it’s your Sunday best or comfortable athleisure, having the right clothes for every occasion is important. If you have a lot of trips planned or children in a growth spurt, you may be hitting stores more often than usual, which is why it’s important to know when to take advantage of deals.

According to U.S. News & World Report, months at the end of winter and summer are the best times to buy that year’s seasonal stock. So March and April is a great time for finding deals on parkas, snow gear, hats, gloves and boots, and August and September are the best times to find discounts on swimsuits, shorts, sleeveless dresses and sandals. With this reasoning, it’s also the best time to buy any outdoor gear in those months such as winter snowblowers and sleds or summer patio furniture and beach towels.

A good thing to keep in mind, however, is to buy “future sizes,” especially when it comes to kids. You might want to buy a size up if you are buying them summer or winter gear for next year’s season.

In general, though, there should be good deals on all kinds of clothing right after the holidays. According to NPR, retailers right now are experiencing a “glut” or overstock of inventory or styles that are just not selling well.

Experts told the outlet that retailers are having a hard time assessing what shoppers are looking for as the pandemic has changed shopping habits (for example, a lot of people started buying sweatpants versus business casual outfits as they started working from home). Inflation has also slowed down clothes shopping trends as people weigh their expenses more closely. This has all led to a surplus of stock that many retailers are going to be discounting heavily after the holidays.

But if you’re looking for deals all year-round, you might opt for secondhand finds from thrift shops, Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark and other brands. The resale market has been seeing a huge boom the past couple of years. A report by secondhand clothing platform ThredUp shows that sales increased to $119 billion in 2022, up from $96 billion in 2021. By 2026, an additional $99 billion more in sales is expected.

