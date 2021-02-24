6 Celebrity Products So Exclusive We’ll Never Get Our Hands on Them

6 Celebrity Products So Exclusive We’ll Never Get Our Hands on ThemDid you blink? Then you missed out on these celeb collections.
Here is one fundamental universal truth: Everything Beyoncé does becomes a certified global success almost immediately. Whether she’s dropping an album, releasing a film or debuting a new clothing collection, the public response is deafening. But the cries often turn from delight to anguish as many realize that whatever Queen Bey has unleashed onto the world has already sold out.
That was the case several weeks ago when the icon’s clothing brand, Ivy Park, dropped a surprise line of activewear in partnership with Adidas. And it happened again on Nov. 17 when Ivy Park released the second half of the collection. Surprise: It sold out within minutes, leaving fans both disappointed that they’d missed out again and even more determined to get their hands on Beyoncé-designed merchandise whenever she decides to grace the world with more merch.
But Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity whose collections lean more toward demand rather than supply. Here are five other celeb products that were so exclusive they left fans in tears.
Kanye West: Yeezy Sneakers
Do Yeezys look amazing? Absolutely — especially if you’re into wearable art. Will they look good on your feet? That’s debatable. But the sneakers that broke the internet are probably not being bought for walking the streets. They’re being bought because they’re status symbols. And the shoes’ limited supply and connection to Kanye West makes them that much more desirable. New shoes in the collection sell out within minutes of release.
Justin Bieber: Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew
The collaboration between Justin Bieber and Crocs (Crocs???) raised both the footwear company’s profile and its stock prices. It probably also raised the blood pressure of Crocs’ customer service representatives who had to deal with fans who weren’t able to get their feet into these bright yellow shoes with Bieber-specific Jibbitz (the charms you can stick on the shoes). The clogs sold out within 90 minutes.
Bad Bunny and Post Malone, two other artists who have collaborated with Crocs, have experienced the same fate. Bad Bunny’s shoes sold out within 16 minutes. Post Malone’s Crocs were gone within two hours.
Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham x Target
When the Spice Girls were in their prime, most fans thought that it was Ginger who would be the group’s enduring success. But it’s really Victoria Beckham (formerly “Posh Spice”) who has proven to be the cultural mainstay. Beckham has proved to be even more popular as a designer than she was as a pop star. Her collection for Target sold out online and led to lines outside the store. Many fans had to go to several stores just to bag one item from the collection.
Alexa Chung: Alexa Chung x Madewell
Alexa Chung has done almost everything — she’s a writer, a TV host, a model and, most recently, a hugely popular clothing designer. When the multihyphenate launched a collection with upscale clothing chain Madewell, the clothing was gone almost immediately. Online, where the line launched three hours later than advertised (very fashionable), it sold out just as quickly.
Kylie Jenner: Kylie Cosmetics x The Grinch
It may feel too premature to add Kylie Jenner’s latest makeup line to this list, but if past trends are any indication, the line, which drops today, will sell out so quickly that devotees may start feeling like The Grinch themselves. Better start refreshing the Kylie Cosmetics page obsessively!
