Charlie Munger’s Costco Obsession — Why Warren Buffett’s Business Partner Is a ‘Total Addict’

In the vast landscape of global retail, few have been as ardent champions of Costco as Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and close confidant of Warren Buffett.

Munger’s unwavering admiration for the value retailer has earned him the moniker of a ‘Total Addict’. But what drives this seemingly unbreakable bond between a billionaire investor and a warehouse-style retailer?

Passing on the Savings

At the heart of Munger’s adoration is Costco’s relentless drive to pass on cost advantages to its customers. As Munger once aptly put it, Costco, with its “extreme meritocracy,” ensures that benefits accrued from operational efficiencies are immediately directed towards customer savings. This ingrained business philosophy has garnered “ferocious customer loyalty,” a virtue that Munger holds in high regard.

A Testament to American Efficiency

For Munger, Costco isn’t just a retail success; it’s an embodiment of what American businesses can achieve. During a recent shareholder meeting for The Daily Journal, Munger lamented, “I wish everything else in America was working as well as Costco does.” To him, the company represents an ideal, a beacon of operational excellence that other firms could emulate.

Make Your Money Work for You

A Personal Stake Beyond Business

But Munger’s Costco connection goes beyond mere admiration from afar. Having served on the retailer’s board since 1997, he has had a front-row seat to the company’s evolution. Even as Berkshire Hathaway divested its Costco stake in 2020, Munger maintained his personal connection, owning a significant portion of its shares, valued at approximately $95 million as of late 2022.

More Than Just Business Acumen

Costco CEO, Craig Jelinek, sheds light on another dimension of Munger’s relationship with the company. Beyond his financial acumen and board contributions, Munger has been valued for his legendary wit and unique insights. Jelinek fondly recounts tales of his interactions with Munger, highlighting the billionaire’s “photographic memory” and its immense value to the retailer.

Munger’s relationship with Costco is multifaceted, encompassing admiration, personal investment, and hands-on involvement.

The allure of the retailer, for Munger, is its unwavering commitment to customers and operational excellence. As the business world watches, one thing is clear: Munger’s “addiction” to Costco is backed by deep respect and belief in the company’s ethos and approach.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.