Christmas Shipping Deadline Dates to Not Miss Before You Get Overcharged

As the holiday season approaches, the rush to get Christmas gifts to loved ones on time becomes a race against the clock. With shipping carriers often overwhelmed by the surge in parcels, it’s crucial to be aware of deadline dates to avoid last-minute shipping surcharges. Here’s a guide to the key shipping deadlines you need to know to ensure your gifts arrive on time without incurring extra costs.

1. United States Postal Service (USPS)

Standard Ground Shipping: To avoid the holiday rush, consider sending packages by the first week of December. For ground shipping, the recommended send-off date is around December 16, which with this year, unfortunately, that ship has sailed and would recommend priority or express.

Priority Mail: For a balance between cost and speed, use Priority Mail by December 18.

Express Mail: If you're cutting it close, Express Mail is your last resort, with a recommendation of December 20, but you're lucky, has a deadline of December 23.

You can see the recommended dates and services for Holiday deliveries and mail from the USPS here.

2. United Parcel Service (UPS)

UPS Ground: Check the UPS website for a specific guide based on your location, but generally, aim for the second week of December.

UPS 3 Day Select: December 19 is typically the cut-off for this mid-range option.

UPS Next Day Air: For last-minute shipping, December 21 is your best option, and possibly December 23 as a final opportunity.

3. FedEx

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery: Plan to ship by December 15 for the most cost-effective service, but since that date has passed would recommend express or overnight with FedEx.

FedEx Express Saver: December 20 is the deadline for this expedited service.

FedEx Overnight Services: December 22 is the last day for overnight shipping options.

4. Amazon

Standard Shipping: While dependent on the item and location, generally try to complete purchases by mid-December.

Prime Members: Take advantage of the 2-day shipping, but still aim to order by December 22.

Last-Minute Shipping: Some items might be eligible for same-day delivery even on December 24 in select areas.

5. Retail Stores’ Online Shipping

Standard Shipping: Check individual retailers, but generally aim for mid-December.

Expedited Options: Many retailers offer expedited shipping up until a few days before Christmas.

Tips to Avoid Overcharges

Shop Early: Beat the rush and potential stock issues by shopping well in advance. Compare Carriers: Don’t rely on a single carrier; compare prices and deadlines. Pack Efficiently: Use appropriate-sized boxes and avoid over-packing to keep weights down. Track Your Packages: Stay updated on your package’s journey to tackle any delays promptly. Consider Insurance: For valuable items, insurance can save money in the long run. Be Aware of Surcharge Dates: Carriers often impose surcharges during peak holiday seasons.

Planning is key when it comes to holiday shipping. Keep these deadlines in mind to ensure your gifts arrive on time without the need for costly last-minute shipping solutions. Remember, the earlier you ship, the more you save, and the less stress you’ll have as the holidays approach.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

