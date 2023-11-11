Advertiser Disclosure
Costco: Best Sale Items for November 2023

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a multi-billion dollar global retailer
jetcityimage / iStock.com

November at Costco is shaping up to be a month of impressive savings and quality buys for savvy shoppers. From kitchen must-haves to living room basics, there’s something to enhance every aspect of your home life. Here are some of the best sale items at Costco this November.

Vitamix E520 Blender Bundle

  • Costco Discount: $100
  • Sale Price: $299.99

The Vitamix E520 Blender Bundle is a versatile kitchen tool that’s ideal for anyone looking to make smoothies, soups, or sauces with ease. It comes with a powerful motor that can handle tough ingredients like nuts and ice without a hitch. The bundle often includes handy accessories such as a tamper to help blend thick mixtures and a recipe book to inspire new creations. With its sturdy design and multiple speed settings, it’s user-friendly and durable enough for everyday use.

Casper Select 12″ Hybrid Medium-Firm Mattress

  • Costco Discount: $160
  • Sale Price: $639.99

The Casper Select 12″ Hybrid Medium-Firm Mattress is designed to offer a comfortable balance of support and softness. It combines memory foam layers with individually wrapped coils for a sleep that’s both cushioned and supportive. The mattress is built to suit all types of sleepers, providing enough firmness for back support while still being gentle on pressure points. It’s also conveniently compressed in a box for easy transport and setup. Plus, with a medium-firm feel, it’s a good choice for those who enjoy a bed that’s not too hard or too soft.

Circulon Premier Professional 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

  • Costco Discount: $50.00
  • Sale Price: $129

The Circulon Premier Professional 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set is a comprehensive collection of pots and pans designed for everyday cooking. Each piece features a durable non-stick surface, which means food slides off easily and cleanup is a breeze. The set typically includes a mix of different-sized saucepans, skillets, and stockpots, complete with lids, so you can tackle any recipe. These pieces are built to last with sturdy handles and are suitable for most stovetops. Plus, the cookware’s sleek and modern design is sure to complement any kitchen design.

Thomasville Callan 9-piece Dining Table Set

  • Costco Discount: $500
  • Sale Price: $1,299

The Thomasville Callan 9-piece Dining Table Set is a spacious, elegantly designed set perfect for family meals and entertaining guests. It includes a large rectangular table with a smooth finish and eight comfortable chairs, crafted to be both sturdy and stylish. The chairs often feature padded seats and backs, ensuring a comfortable sit during long dinners. With a classic look, it can easily fit into various dining room decors. This set is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their dining space with a touch of sophistication.

Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set

  • Costco Discount: $5.00
  • Sale Price: $30.00

The Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set includes a variety of durable glass containers in different sizes, perfect for storing leftovers, prepping meals, or packing lunches. Each piece is made from sturdy Pyrex glass that’s microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe (without the lids). The set comes with airtight, snap-on lids that are easy to close and open, keeping your food fresh. It’s a practical solution for keeping your kitchen organized. Since the containers are clear, it’s easy to see what’s inside at a glance.  

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

