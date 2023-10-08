Costco: Best Sale Items for October 2023

855684128 / iStock.com

October is upon us, and with it comes the crisp autumn air, fall festivities, and unbeatable sales at Costco. Every month, the retail giant offers a selection of items at discounted prices, and October 2023 is no exception. As we dive into the season of pumpkins, spooky celebrations, and cozy comforts, here’s a look at some of the best sale items Costco has this month.

Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum

Costco discount: $110

Sale Price: $550

The Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is a cutting-edge cleaning tool designed for maximum efficiency. Boasting an extra-large dustbin, this vacuum allows for extended cleaning sessions with less frequent emptying. Its high torque cleaner head adapts seamlessly across various floor types, ensuring optimal dirt removal. Powered by Dyson’s advanced digital motor, it delivers robust suction comparable to full-sized vacuums. An intuitive LCD screen enhances the user experience, providing real-time performance updates.

Henckels Forged Elite 15-Piece Knife Set

Costco Discount: $50.00

Sale Price: $99.99

The Henckels Forged Elite 15-piece Knife Set is a testament to premium craftsmanship and durability in kitchen cutlery. Each knife in the set is made from high-quality stainless steel. Ergonomically designed handles offer a comfortable grip, enhancing precision and control during use. The set encompasses a diverse range of knives tailored for various culinary tasks, all neatly housed in a stylish wooden block.

Winix True HEPA 4 Stage Air Purifier With Wi-Fi and Additional Filter

Costco Discount: $30.00

Sale Price: $99.99

The Winix True HEPA 4 Stage Air Purifier is a cutting-edge device designed to optimize indoor air quality. Harnessing a four-stage filtration system, this air purifier effectively captures pollutants, allergens, and minute particles as small as 0.3 microns. The inclusion of Wi-Fi connectivity allows for seamless remote control and monitoring using smart devices. An additional filter ensures extended usability, reducing the frequency of replacements.

Mikasa Nellie 40-Piece Dinnerware Set

The Mikasa Nellie 40-piece Dinnerware Set is an elegant collection designed to elevate dining experiences. Each piece, made of high-quality porcelain, is both durable and dishwasher safe. With service for eight, it includes dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs. The Nellie set blends seamlessly with various tablescapes, making it perfect for both everyday use and special occasions.

Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Costco Discount: $10.00

Sale Price: $47.99

The Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer stands out as a multifunctional kitchen tool, aiming to provide a healthier twist on fried dishes. Its spacious 7-quart volume is ideal for big households or preparing meals in advance. With digital adjustments for both heat and duration, this air fryer guarantees accuracy in cooking. The advanced frying mechanism capitalizes on swift air movement, allowing dishes to be fried using minimal oil, providing an alternative to conventional frying techniques.

Costco’s October 2023 sales feature a broad spectrum of products. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of these deals. While this list highlights items in some of the top categories, there are countless other deals to be found in the store. So, grab your shopping list and head to your nearest Costco to make the most of these offers.

Samsonite Amplitude 2-piece Hardside Set

Costco Discount: $50.00

Sale Price: $169.99

The Samsonite Amplitude 2-piece Hardside Collection provides a stylish and resilient travel option. Made from sturdy, lightweight polycarbonate, the set comes with 20-inch cabin luggage and a larger 28-inch suitcase, each featuring easy-gliding spinner wheels. Inside, there are straps to secure your items and a divider for added privacy, complemented by TSA-friendly locks for security. The Amplitude set by Samsonite merges modern design with dependable features.

