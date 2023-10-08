Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Costco: Best Sale Items for October 2023

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
People with shopping carts filled with groceries goods, products walking out of Costco store in Virginia in parking car lot stock photo
855684128 / iStock.com

October is upon us, and with it comes the crisp autumn air, fall festivities, and unbeatable sales at Costco. Every month, the retail giant offers a selection of items at discounted prices, and October 2023 is no exception. As we dive into the season of pumpkins, spooky celebrations, and cozy comforts, here’s a look at some of the best sale items Costco has this month.

Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum

  • Costco discount: $110  
  • Sale Price: $550

The Dyson Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is a cutting-edge cleaning tool designed for maximum efficiency. Boasting an extra-large dustbin, this vacuum allows for extended cleaning sessions with less frequent emptying. Its high torque cleaner head adapts seamlessly across various floor types, ensuring optimal dirt removal. Powered by Dyson’s advanced digital motor, it delivers robust suction comparable to full-sized vacuums. An intuitive LCD screen enhances the user experience, providing real-time performance updates.

Make Your Money Work for You

Henckels Forged Elite 15-Piece Knife Set

  • Costco Discount: $50.00
  • Sale Price: $99.99

The Henckels Forged Elite 15-piece Knife Set is a testament to premium craftsmanship and durability in kitchen cutlery. Each knife in the set is made from high-quality stainless steel. Ergonomically designed handles offer a comfortable grip, enhancing precision and control during use. The set encompasses a diverse range of knives tailored for various culinary tasks, all neatly housed in a stylish wooden block.

Winix True HEPA 4 Stage Air Purifier With Wi-Fi and Additional Filter

  • Costco Discount: $30.00
  • Sale Price: $99.99

The Winix True HEPA 4 Stage Air Purifier is a cutting-edge device designed to optimize indoor air quality. Harnessing a four-stage filtration system, this air purifier effectively captures pollutants, allergens, and minute particles as small as 0.3 microns. The inclusion of Wi-Fi connectivity allows for seamless remote control and monitoring using smart devices. An additional filter ensures extended usability, reducing the frequency of replacements.

Mikasa Nellie 40-Piece Dinnerware Set

Make Your Money Work for You

The Mikasa Nellie 40-piece Dinnerware Set is an elegant collection designed to elevate dining experiences. Each piece, made of high-quality porcelain, is both durable and dishwasher safe. With service for eight, it includes dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs. The Nellie set blends seamlessly with various tablescapes, making it perfect for both everyday use and special occasions.

Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

  • Costco Discount: $10.00
  • Sale Price: $47.99

The Gourmia 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer stands out as a multifunctional kitchen tool, aiming to provide a healthier twist on fried dishes. Its spacious 7-quart volume is ideal for big households or preparing meals in advance. With digital adjustments for both heat and duration, this air fryer guarantees accuracy in cooking. The advanced frying mechanism capitalizes on swift air movement, allowing dishes to be fried using minimal oil, providing an alternative to conventional frying techniques.

Costco’s October 2023 sales feature a broad spectrum of products. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of these deals. While this list highlights items in some of the top categories, there are countless other deals to be found in the store. So, grab your shopping list and head to your nearest Costco to make the most of these offers.

Samsonite Amplitude 2-piece Hardside Set

  • Costco Discount: $50.00
  • Sale Price: $169.99

The Samsonite Amplitude 2-piece Hardside Collection provides a stylish and resilient travel option. Made from sturdy, lightweight polycarbonate, the set comes with 20-inch cabin luggage and a larger 28-inch suitcase, each featuring easy-gliding spinner wheels. Inside, there are straps to secure your items and a divider for added privacy, complemented by TSA-friendly locks for security. The Amplitude set by Samsonite merges modern design with dependable features.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Costco

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Costco

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

Shopping

7 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store’s Shoppers

Shopping

13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store's Shoppers

October 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

October 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

October 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Dollar General on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Dollar General on This Day of the Week

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Target’s Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Phones, Tablets and Video Games

Shopping

Target's Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Phones, Tablets and Video Games

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Costco Drugstore Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

7 Costco Drugstore Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Fall

Shopping

8 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Fall

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Aldi: Best Sales Items for October 2023

Shopping

Aldi: Best Sales Items for October 2023

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Live Life Well as a Cheapskate: It’s Not About Penny-Pinching

Shopping

How To Live Life Well as a Cheapskate: It's Not About Penny-Pinching

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Kohl’s

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Kohl's

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Save More Money by Comparing Amazon Prime Day (Oct. 10-11) Deals Against Target, Walmart and BJ’s

Shopping

Save More Money by Comparing Amazon Prime Day (Oct. 10-11) Deals Against Target, Walmart and BJ's

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Best Advice on Smarter Splurging

Shopping

Suze Orman's Best Advice on Smarter Splurging

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Big Ticket Items To Buy in October To Save the Most Money

Shopping

5 Big Ticket Items To Buy in October To Save the Most Money

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day: 8 Best (and Worst) Things To Buy, According to Experts

Shopping

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day: 8 Best (and Worst) Things To Buy, According to Experts

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!