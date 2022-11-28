Costco Cyber Monday Deals Offer Major Savings Around the Home
When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, few retailers can match the variety at Costco. This year, the warehouse club is promoting everything from an $8,000 spa — clocking in at $1,000 off the regular price — to a $2 package of pretzel crisps.
Here’s a look at Costco Cyber Monday deals you don’t want to miss (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):
- Hotel Grand White Down Comforter: $20-$25 Off
- Evolution Spas Monarch 90-Jet, 7 Person Spa: $7,999.99 (regular price $8,999.99)
- Seville Classics 4-piece Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer: $6 off
- Stoelzle All Purpose 21 oz Wine Glass Set, 8-piece: $21.99
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 20-piece Plastic Food Storage Set: $23.99
- Overandback “What A Dish” 4-piece Bowl Set: $11.99
- KitchenAid Professional Series 6 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge: $299.99 (regular $399.99)
- Cangshan 12-Piece L Series Knife Block Set: $119.99 (regular $154.99)
- Sony 85″ X1 4K HDR TV: $1,499.99
- 7.5′ Pre-Lit Radiant Micro LED Artificial Christmas Tree: $399.99 (regular $499.99)
- Tramontia 2-Piece Enameled Casr Iron Dutch Oven: $49.99 (regular $64.99)
- OXO SoftWorks 9-Piece POP Food Storage Container Set: $49.99
- ORII 20 Jar Spice Rack: $8 off
- MIU Silicone Non-Stick Pastry and Baking Mat 3-piece Set : $14.99
- The Fruit Company Celebration 8 Box Holiday Tower: $59.99
Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28, but Costco began offering online deals last week. Although Costco members can buy a wide range of products — including food, beverages, health and beauty products, toys, apparel, home decor, jewelry and electronics — many of the items it is promoting for Cyber Monday are centered around the home.
