Costco Cyber Monday Deals Offer Major Savings Around the Home

Nikolas Kokovlis / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, few retailers can match the variety at Costco. This year, the warehouse club is promoting everything from an $8,000 spa — clocking in at $1,000 off the regular price — to a $2 package of pretzel crisps.

Here’s a look at Costco Cyber Monday deals you don’t want to miss (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):

Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28, but Costco began offering online deals last week. Although Costco members can buy a wide range of products — including food, beverages, health and beauty products, toys, apparel, home decor, jewelry and electronics — many of the items it is promoting for Cyber Monday are centered around the home.

