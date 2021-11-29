Cyber Monday: Amazon’s Deals on Tech, Fashion, Small Appliances & More

Many people will flock to Amazon for the best deals on technology this Cyber Monday. But the online retailer also has amazing sales this week on fashion and clothing, small appliances, beauty products, toys, and more.

Amazon’s Best Deals on Tech

From wearables to tablets, Amazon is offering incredible savings all day on top tech brands. Here are a few of our favorites.

Fitbit Versa 3 Peak II Health and Fitness Smartwatch: $179.99, down from $229.99

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $114.99, down from $159.99

Echo (4th Gen): $59.99, down from $99.99

Amazfit Zee E Circle Men’s Smartwatch: $139.99, down from $249.99

Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $99.99, down from $129.99

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: $24.99, down from $49.99

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop: $579.99, down from $749.99

Fashion Values on Amazon

As more people turn to Amazon for clothing values, the e-commerce site hasn’t neglected to offer some great sales for cyber-Monday.

Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets: $52.24, down from $98

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket: $58.80, down from $98

Dragon Fit Women’s Sleeveless Yoga Tops: $12.59, down from $17.98

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings: $16.79, down from $24.98

Amazon Essentials Boys’ Heavy Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket Coat: $30, down from $42.90

Spotted Zebra Boys’ Snug-fit Cotton Pajamas: $14.60, down from $20.90

Savings on Small Appliances

Cyber Monday represents a great time to revamp your kitchen with some new appliances. You can take advantage of some of these deals to streamline meal prep and give your kitchen a fresh look at the same time.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $79.95, down from $129.99

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $119.95, down from $199.99

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven: $139.95, down from $249.99

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker: $89.99, down from $139.99

Vitamix 5200 Blender: $278.99, down from $549.99

Vitamix Immersion Blender: $119.95, down from $149.95

Hamilton Beach 26031 Belgian Waffle Maker: $39.99, down from $59.99

Cyber-Monday Amazon Savings Toys and More

If you’re looking for some of the hottest kid’s toys, Amazon does not disappoint. You can find some of the classics along with this year’s bestsellers, all at substantial savings.

Journey Girls 18-inch Mikaella: $29.99, down from $50.98

LEGO City Main Square Set: $125.89, down from $199.99

Mathea Real Makeup Kit: $20.64, down from $31.99

Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard Scooter: $153.99, down from $219.99

